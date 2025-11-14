Samuel Aboagye’s mother has addressed the ongoing court case between her family and her son's widow, Abigail Salami, over a paternity test for her daughter

In a video, she cleared Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, of claims that he fathered the child and shared clues about the identity of the MP involved

Aboagye's mother also confirmed reports that Abigail had moved out of her matrimonial home before the 2024 elections due to issues with her husband

Late Ghanaian politician, Samuel Aboagye’s mother has sparked conversations on social media after opening up about the Member of Parliament (MP) whom her son suspected of allegedly fathering a child with his wife.

In an interview with Ezra FM in Kumasi, Maame Ama Adwubi explained why their family dragged her daughter-in-law, Abigail Salami, to court to secure an order to conduct a DNA test on her daughter with Aboagye.

Samuel Aboagye’s family sues widow

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate in the Obuasi East constituency, Samuel Aboagye, was one of eight individuals killed in the August 6 helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region.

On November 11, it emerged that the family of the late politician had dragged his widow before the Obuasi District Court.

Reports indicated that the family were doubtful of the paternity of his child with Abigail Salami and wanted proof by conducting a test.

Salami reportedly turned down the test twice, forcing the family to seek legal redress.

Amid the scandal, reports emerged that an NPP MP was the other party involved in the love triangle.

Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah was named by some social media reports as the one involved, but he forcefully came out to deny the allegations.

Samuel Aboagye’s mother addresses DNA saga

In an interview with Ezra FM/TV in Kumasi on November 13, Samuel Aboagye’s mother finally broke her silence on the ongoing court case.

She cleared Vincent Ekow Assafuah of allegations that he was the MP involved and gave clues leading to the identity of the alleged culprit.

“Vincent Assafuah, the Old Tafo MP is not the child's father. He has been wrongly accused. The alleged father is also an MP in Kumasi, Aboagye used to complain about him constantly. He attended his funeral and came to greet the entire family. He even made a donation of GH₵ 1,000,” she stated.

She also confirmed reports that Abigail and her son were separated at the time of his death, noting that Abigail moved out ahead of the 2024 elections but was persuaded to return for political reasons.

“Aboagye was not on good terms with his wife before his death. I spoke to her, but she said she was no longer interested in the marriage and wanted to move back to the United States. She also packed out of their matrimonial home. We begged her to return home due to the upcoming election, in order not to hurt Samuel's chances, and she finally agreed to come back,” she added.

Samuel Aboagye's brother speaks on court case

