Matilda Midrose’s Mother Surfaces, Battles Grief in Meeting With Government Officials
- The mother of Matilda Midorse, one of the victims of the El-Wak stampede, struggled to hold back tears when a government delegation visited their home
- The team, led by Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi, was dispatched by President John Dramani Mahama to express sympathy to the victims’ families
- The delegation also included Gender Minister Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey and Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo
Matilda Midorse’s mother struggled to contain her grief during a visit from a government delegation to their home in Kpone Katamanso.
The 24-year-old passed away in the stampede that occurred at El-Wak sports stadium on November 12, 2025.
A Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment screening exercise turned deadly when a stampede broke out.
Six people were killed and many others injured, with the surviving casualties transported to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Matilda Midorse’s mother mourns her death
Matilda Midorse: Details about El-Wak Stadium Stampede victim’s background, education and career emerge
In a video seen by high-powered, Matilda Midorse’s mother was spotted seated quietly amid the meeting with the high-powered government delegation.
Following the tragedy, President Mahama dispatched a team led by Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi to commiserate with the victims on Thursday, November 13, 2025.
Other members of the team included Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister.
Matilda's parents and other family members interacted with the group and presented her photos to them.
The TikTok video of the meeting is below.
Matilda Midorse's father narrates her final moments
Earlier, Matilda Midorse's father spoke with the media and wept as he recounted his daughter's final moments.
He expressed her excitement at being part of the exercise, only to later discover she had died.
The TikTok video is below.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh