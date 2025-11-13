The mother of Matilda Midorse, one of the victims of the El-Wak stampede, struggled to hold back tears when a government delegation visited their home

The team, led by Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi, was dispatched by President John Dramani Mahama to express sympathy to the victims’ families

The delegation also included Gender Minister Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey and Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo

Matilda Midorse’s mother struggled to contain her grief during a visit from a government delegation to their home in Kpone Katamanso.

Matilda Midorse's mother struggles with grief following her daughter's death at El-Wak sports stadium. Image credit: @matildamidorse8, @the1957news

Source: TikTok

The 24-year-old passed away in the stampede that occurred at El-Wak sports stadium on November 12, 2025.

A Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment screening exercise turned deadly when a stampede broke out.

Six people were killed and many others injured, with the surviving casualties transported to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

Matilda Midorse’s mother mourns her death

In a video seen by high-powered, Matilda Midorse’s mother was spotted seated quietly amid the meeting with the high-powered government delegation.

Following the tragedy, President Mahama dispatched a team led by Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi to commiserate with the victims on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Other members of the team included Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

Matilda's parents and other family members interacted with the group and presented her photos to them.

The TikTok video of the meeting is below.

Matilda Midorse's father narrates her final moments

Earlier, Matilda Midorse's father spoke with the media and wept as he recounted his daughter's final moments.

He expressed her excitement at being part of the exercise, only to later discover she had died.

The TikTok video is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh