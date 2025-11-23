University of Ghana student Akosua Arhin has been crowned as Miss Malaika 2025 at the National Theatre

The melanin beauty competed against nine finalist in the most-talked about finale on November 22, 2025

Some social media users have congratulated the new queen on after the organisers announced the winner

Akosua Arhin was crowned the winner of Miss Malaika 2025 in a spectacular finale on November 22, 2025.

The 23-year-old winner of the radiant season impressed many fans and the judges with her exceptional performance throughout the weekly episodes and the finale.

Miss Malaika 2025 winner Akosua Arhin slays in a stylish African print gown during the finale. Photo credit: @missmalaika.

Source: Instagram

Akosua Arhin wins Miss Malaika Ghana 2025

In a dazzling finale at the National Theatre in Accra, Akosua Arhin was crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2025.

She was the obvious winner as she stood out among the other delegates with her perfect English, composure, and great personality.

The 23-year-old University of Ghana student competed against nine other beautiful finalists, where she explained her vision and mission in detail when crowned queen.

The Instagram videos of Miss Malaika 2025 winner Akosua Arhin are below:

Miss Malaika 2025 Akosua Arhin flaunts car

Miss Malaika 2025 winner Akosua Arhin was presented with the keys to a brand-new KIA Pegas saloon car after she was crowned.

In addition, she reportedly received over GHS 20,000 and a full scholarship for postgraduate studies, highlighting the pageant’s commitment to empowerment through education.

The Instagram video of Miss Malaika 2025 winner Akosua Arhin posing besides her car is below:

Miss Malaika 2025 empowers youth through “4E”

Miss Malaika 2025 winner Akosua Arhin became a fan favourite from the onset when she spoke about her socially driven platform: the “4E Initiative: Empowering Youth Through Enterprise and Education.

She stated that her foundation would help curb youth unemployment by outlining a practical plan to launch skills training hubs focused on both vocational trades and digital literacy.

The new Malaika queen stated that she would train 500 young women in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions during her reign.

The Instagram photo of Miss Malaika 2025 winner Akosua Arhin is below:

Miss Malaika 2024 rocks stylish gown

Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naakwaley King went viral with her classy look for the trending 2024 Independence Day photoshoot.

The beauty queen flaunted her skin in a corseted kente gown that highlighted her curves. The style influencer wore heavy makeup and long eyelashes for the shoot, which became the talk of the town.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings and beautiful bangles as she posed gracefully for the cameras.

The talented videographer shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"Independence is more than freedom — it's the power to express, create, and redefine. For this Independence look, we went 100% African — minimalistic yet bold, embodying the strength and zeal of the Ghanaian woman."

The Instagram video of Miss Malaika 2024 is below:

Regina Van-Helvert rocks stylish gown

The host of Miss Malaika 2025 radiant season Regina Van-Helvert looked elegant in a cutout long-sleeved African print gown at the finale.

She wore a side-parted coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup which made her skin glowed as she took over the microphone.

Ghanaian media personality Regina Van-Helvert modelled elegantly in black high heels with embellishment to complete her look.

The Instagram photos are below:

