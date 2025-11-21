Fatima Bosch of Mexico won the title of Miss Universe 2025 in a scandal-plagued competition on November 21, 2025

She became a fan favourite after a Thai pageant director chastised her at a pre-pageant meeting

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after the master of ceremonies announced Fatima Bosch as the winner

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe at a ceremony in Bangkok on November 21, 2025.

Fatima Bosch's unprecedented victory marked the end of the most talked-about, drama-filled season in the pageant’s history.

Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig presents the crown to Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch. Photo credit: @missuniverse.

Mexico's Fatima Bosch wins Miss Universe 2025

A 25-year-old beauty queen won the 2025 Miss Universe pageant after walking out in November, when a Thai official publicly chastised her in front of other competitors and threatened to penalise anyone who supported her.

A week after that abrupt turn of events, two judges resigned, with one accusing the pageant organisers of manipulating the results.

This comes as one of the world’s oldest beauty pageants faces questions about its continued relevance amid dwindling viewership.

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch hangs out with cancer patients. Photo credit: @missuniverse.

The outcome of the competition intensified the dispute, as the announcement of Miss Mexico's victory immediately sparked division on social media.

Alongside those who had supported her exit, many Mexicans hailed her win. However, some questioned whether the crown was awarded as a form of atonement by the organisers for their earlier actions.

Who is Fatima Bosch

Born in Teapa, Tabasco, on May 19, 2000, Féliima Bosch is a Mexican model who won the title of Miss Universe 2025.

She attended Universidad Iberoamericana to study fashion and apparel design, then continued her studies in Milan and the US.

She was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD when she was younger, and she now advocates for inclusive education and mental health awareness.

She has won titles including Flor Tabasco 2018 and Miss Universe Mexico 2025 before becoming Miss Universe.

Despite controversy throughout the pageant season, she utilises her position to advocate for social concerns and is well-known for assisting children with cancer and encouraging sustainable fashion.

Miss Cote d'Ivoire Olivia Yace makes Africa proud

Fourth runner-up in Miss Universe 2025, Olivia Yacé of Côte d'Ivoire, in a backstage interview with ABS-CBN News on Friday, expressed her happiness and thoughts about representing her nation on the international stage.

"Well, it's incredible. I mean, I'm speaking for my nation. Thank you, Yace replied. I'm really proud of how hard I worked, and this one's for them.

I think it's really important and I used to struggle with it as a child, so that's actually my slogan: #assumeyouridentity. Yace said, I had to learn to love myself as a child, and I know that a lot of young men and girls go through that, so it's important."

