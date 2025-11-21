Miss Ghana franchise owner Inna Mariam Patty has been called to the Bar of England and Wales

The former beauty queen shared a lovely video from the ceremony on her official Instagram page

Some social media users have commented on Inna Mariam Patty's videos, which she shared online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Miss Ghana 2004 winner Inna Mariam Patty has successfully passed her Bar examinations in the UK.

The beauty queen, event organiser and entrepreneur has been called to the Bar of England and Wales.

Inna Mariam Patty gets called to the Bar of England and Wales. Photo credit: @innapatty2022

Source: Instagram

Inna Patty to be called to the Bar

Ghanaian social activist Inna Mariam Patty has officially announced via Instagram that she has been called to the Bar of England and Wales.

After completing the Bar Practice Course, she received the Dean's Award for Excellence Scholarship and graduated with distinction from the University of Law.

Inna Mariam Patty attends a star-studded event before she was called to the Bar of England and Wales. Photo credit: @innapatty2022.

Source: UGC

In addition to being a significant personal milestone, her call to the Bar is an inspirational moment across continents, demonstrating leadership in business, law, humanitarian work, academic excellence, and social responsibility.

"From countless briefs to sleepless nights… it’s official! I’ve graduated from the @u_law University with Distinctions in my Postgraduate Diploma in Bar Practice. 🏛️ Here’s to closing this chapter and stepping into the legal world with purpose, passion, and a whole lot of gratitude."

The Instagram video is below:

Who is Inna Mariam Patty?

Inna Patty had established herself as a transformative leader even before pursuing her law education.

She led programmes that strengthened Ghana's event sector and used pageantry, particularly Miss Ghana, as a vehicle for social change while serving as CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd.

Her leadership at the Miss Ghana Foundation has funded scholarships for over 40 students, provided water projects in northern Ghana, collaborated with UNAIDS on national campaigns, and supported FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital in performing life-saving procedures for children with scoliosis.

Patty has continued to champion empowerment, healthcare, and education while serving on the board of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital and heading the Miss Ghana Foundation.

The Instagram video is below:

Mexico’s Fatima Bosch wins Miss Universe 2025

Fatima Bosch from Mexico was crowned Miss Universe at a ceremony in Bangkok on November 21, 2025.

She was overcome with emotion as her win marked the close of one of the most dramatic and widely discussed seasons in the pageant’s history.

The 25-year-old beauty queen made headlines after walking out in protest in November, when a Thai official publicly reprimanded her in front of other contestants and threatened to penalise those who showed her support.

The Instagram video is below:

Inna Patty sues former Miss Ghana queens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Inna Mariam Patty and Exclusive Events Ghana Limited (EEGL), owners of the Miss Ghana pageant franchise, who filed a defamation suit against former beauty queens.

According to a YEN.com.gh report sourced from NEWS-ONE, the case was filed at an Accra High Court against Miss Ghana 2010 Stephanie Karikari and other contestants.

Inna, the 2004 winner and EEGL CEO, seeks to clear her name after allegations that she turned the pageant into an “escort agency.”

Source: YEN.com.gh