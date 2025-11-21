Dancehall star Kaakie has sparked excitement online after sharing photos from her graduation ceremony following the completion of her second master’s degree

Kaakie graduated from Walden University in the USA with a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) for a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP).

The singer's new accomplishment sparked excitement on social media, with many people congratulating her on continuing to excel in all spheres of life

Ghanaian dancehall great Grace Kakie Awo Aidoo (née Ocansey), popularly known as Kaakie, has sparked excitement online after bagging a second master's degree in nursing.

Kaakie shared photos from her graduation ceremony on social media on November 20, 2025 and expressed her gratitude to God for achieving another milestone in her life.

“From Healing hands to Healing Minds🌹🙏🏽// Your favorite Psychiatry and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner 🥰❤️. God Clocked that!” Kaakie wrote.

The graduation ceremony followed the Too Much hitmaker completing her master’s degree course as a Psychiatry and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) at the Minneapolis-based Walden University in May.

Kaakie celebrated the milestone at the time, sharing several photos with a caption about her difficult path through school.

“Guess who bagged a Second Masters! I am so proud of myself, my journey, and how God has positioned me to STAY!. I thank my husband for being such a strong support system and for thriving in my growth. It was not easy working, schooling, being a mom, a wife, and a small business owner,” she wrote.

Kaakie studied nursing at the University of Ghana, Legon, graduating in 2014 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. She proceeded to continue her studies at the Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom, graduating in 2019 with a master’s degree in advanced midwifery.

The Ghanaian singer currently resides in Ohio with her husband and daughter.

All about Kaakie’s music career

While excelling in her current career as a nurse, Kaakie made waves in Ghana during her younger days as a dancehall superstar.

She rose to fame as a contestant on the Stars of the Future Reality show, finishing in 5th position.

Kaakie started working with legendary Ghanaian producer JMJ in 2012, releasing her debut single Ewoo, which became an instant hit in the country. She followed that up with Too Much, which was one of the biggest hit singles in Ghana in 2016.

Kaakie was adjudged the Best Reggae/Dancehall artist at the Ghana Music Awards in 2013.

She eventually left music behind to pursue nursing, disappointing her legion of fans. Many continue to call on her to get back to music in the comment section of every update she shares to social media.

