Reggae music legend Jimmy Cliff has passed away, his family announced on Monday, November 24, 2025

According to the family statement co-signed by his wife, Latifa Chambers, and their children, Lilty and Aken, he suffered a seizure

Following the announcement, tributes have been pouring in from the 81-year-old's fans across the world

Jimmy Cliff, known in private life as James Chambers in 1948, the iconic reggae musician who introduced Jamaican music to audiences worldwide, has died at age 81.

The star, whose career spanned more than six decades, achieved international recognition with classics including Wonderful World, Beautiful People and You Can Get It If You Really Want.

Cliff also starred in the landmark 1972 film The Harder They Come, playing a gun-toting rebel in the crime drama that became a cornerstone of Jamaican cinema and is credited with introducing reggae to American audiences.

His wife, Latifa Chambers, confirmed his death in an Instagram statement on Monday, November 24, 2025.

According to the statement, Cliff passed away suffering a seizure and pneumonia.

"It's with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia," Chambers wrote.

The late reggae legend's wife thanked all those who played a part in the life and career of the her husband. She also acknowledged fans worldwide.

"I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him."

"I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him.

"To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.

"I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process.

"Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes.

"I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date. See you and we see you Legend."

The message was co-signed by the couple's children, Lilty and Aken.

