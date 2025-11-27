Paddlemore renounced the Abrahamic God and declared allegiance to his ancestors in a viral video

He criticised colonial-era religion and used menstruation to argue against imported spiritual doctrines

His remarks sparked backlash online, with many Ghanaians calling him out for perceived disrespect and extremism

Controversial Ghanaian TikToker, Paddlemore, known for his prediction of the Ghana cedi's appreciation against the dollar, has publicly denounced the Abrahamic God and pledged his allegiance to his ancestors.

In a video that has ignited a firestorm of debate, the man appeared to be rooted in a deep sense of grievance toward God and attacked Ghanaians who tried to prove to him otherwise.

"I will never serve the God who came here. I will rather serve my ancestors," he said.

He described such devotion to God as an unnatural religious doctrine imposed through colonialism.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Paddlemore became famous for making a bold prediction that by the end of July 2025, the cedi would appreciate further to reach GH¢4.2 per US$1.

Watch the video of him making the prediction below:

Now, during a live session with his followers, Paddlemore said that anyone who believes there's a God somewhere is an idiot.

His central argument hinged on the treatment of women and natural biological processes, using menstruation as a key example.

He argued that while his ancestors understood and revered such cycles, the "foreign God" and its teachings introduced concepts that he finds demeaning.

Viewers wondered if he was talking about the moment in the Torah where the Israelite women who were on their cycle are regarded as 'unclean' by God.

Watch the video of his full explanation below:

Reactions to Paddlemore denouncing God

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@ticklefari stated:

"Came in as a neutral, but we know him better now. Take him seriously at your own risk."

@narhmichaelkof1 wrote

"Very nonsensical man,"

@BeGreat2411 said:

"Always the {expletive} who think they know best."

Paddlemore advises youth on marriage

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian TikTok user Paddlemore advised young people not to rush into marriage unless they have at least 10 times their wedding budget saved.

He argued that marriage without financial preparedness could drain individuals and hinder their growth.

In his viral video, Paddlemore stressed that money plays a greater role in life than spiritual pursuit, especially in building responsibility.

His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing and others insisting that marriage success depends on more than finances.

Elderly Ghanaian man vows never to get married

In other news, reactions trailed a comment made by an elderly Ghanaian man after he opened up on why he is not going to get married.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the elderly man, identified as Duabo King, disclosed that he had crossed out marriage from his plans because he didn't see its value.

