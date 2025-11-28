OK Elvis has been named the winner of the Social Media Star (Diaspora) gong at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

He shot to instant fame after a video offering his views on the tactical formation the Black Stars should adopt going into matches

He spoke in an interview where he opened up about his journey as a streamer and spoke of his ambitions

Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis has achieved an accomplishment worth celebrating after being feted at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

This comes after he was named the winner of the Social Media Star (Diaspora) category at the YEN 2025 Awards.

OK Elvis wins the Social Media Star (Diaspora) category at the YEN 2025 Awards. Photo credit: @okelvis11/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Speaking to YEN.com.gh earlier on being nominated at this YEN Entertainment Awards, OK Elvis stated that this feat was a testament that his work was being acknowledged.

"Being recognised by a platform back home means a lot because it shows that the work I'm doing is reaching beyond where I live. I've always wanted my content to represent Ghana in a positive and entertaining way, so this nomination feels like Ghana is showing me love back."

He added that recognition at the YEN Entertainment Awards was a reflection of the work he has put into growing his brand, adding that this would spur him on and serve as motivation.

"At this stage, it’s both motivation and validation. I’ve been putting in the work, building a brand from scratch, and sometimes you wonder if people truly notice. This nomination tells me the consistency is paying off and that my impact is being felt both in Ghana and abroad."

As a streamer, OK Elvis opened up on his ambition to project his motherland in a positive light to the world.

OK Elvis shot to instant fame after a video offering his views on the tactical formation the Black Stars should adopt going into matches Photo credit: @okelvis11/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"I wanted the world to see that Ghana is more than what the media shows, it’s full of creativity, humour, and heart. I realised that through my personality and perspective, I could make Ghanaian culture more relatable and entertaining for people everywhere, and I'm happy I have been recognised for that."

OK Elvis shot to instant fame and became an internet sensation after a video of him offering views on the tactical formation the senior national team, the Black Stars, should adopt going into matches.

He is credited with the now-famous '4-3-2 push formation' catchphrase coupled with the advice he offered Ghanaian football player Mohamed Kudus, urging him not to overdo his dribbling.

Other persons who emerged victorious at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards include popular Ghanaian actor Melvin Dain, Wode Maya, Chef Abbys, among others.

Here is a video of OK Elvis:

Source: YEN.com.gh