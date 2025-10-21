Legendary Ghanaian folk music star Prof Atamina has sadly passed away on Monday, October 20, 2025

The news of the veteran musician's unfortunate demise was announced on social media

Many fans of the late Prof Atamina have taken to social media to mourn his untimely demise

Legendary Ghanaian folk music pioneer Atamina David, popularly known as Prof Atamina, has sadly passed away.

Legendary Ghanaian folk music pioneer Prof Atamina sadly passes away.

The circumstances surrounding the veteran musician's demise are unknown, but the news emerged on social media on Monday, October 20, 2025.

According to some reports, the Upper East Region-based singer, who gained popularity in Ghana and the international scene with the likes of King Ayisoba and Atongo Zimba, succumbed to an illness he had been battling for some time.

The news of Prof Atamina's unfortunate demise has sent fans, who were avid listeners of his Frafra songs, into a state of mourning.

The TikTok video announcing the demise of Prof Atamina is below:

Who was Prof Atamina?

Prof Atamina was a renowned singer and songwriter who gained prominence with his unique Traditional African Folk music. He was well known locally and on the international music scene.

Born to Madam Ama Ann Abugpoka and Mr Aposongba Atamina in Damongo in the Savannah Region, the veteran singer had his basic education at the Canteen L/A and the St. Anne’s R/C Junior Secondary School in his hometown.

He attended and completed his secondary education at the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO), where he studied General Science.

During his time at the school, he and some of his colleagues participated in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) between 2004 and 2005.

Prof Atamina later pursued a BSc. in Nursing at the University of Ghana (Legon) after gaining admission in 2007.

He began performing at various school functions and Commonwealth Hall week celebrations and officially began his professional music career in 2010.

Throughout his musical career, the late musician embarked on countless tours around the world, where he entertained large crowds with his discography. He also released multiple music albums.

Before his demise, he was reportedly residing in Bongo in the Upper East Region, where he was based with his musical band.

The video of the late Prof Atamina speaking about his musical journey is below:



TikToker Seguwah Official passes away

Prof Atamina's demise comes days after TikToker Seguwah Official passed away from a severe illness that had left him bedridden at the hospital.

His death was announced on TikTok by some of his close friends during a TikTok live session on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Reports indicated that Seguwah Official had initially been receiving medical treatment in Takoradi before being transferred to Kasoa and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he unfortunately passed away at dawn.

Ghanaians mourn Prof Atamina's untimely demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



Daughter of zion commented:

"Prof Atamina, may your gentle soul rest in peace 🙏."

Agana Akugre Patrick said:

"We will not meet him at anywhere again till we also die. Hmm RIP😭."

Asaketore Jerry wrote:

"Rest well, legend."

Ghanaian soldier and TikToker sadly dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian soldier and TikToker sadly passed away on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Whizper's close friends announced his unfortunate demise on social media with emotional tributes.

Footage of the soldier from his various peacekeeping missions in many foreign countries also emerged on social media.

