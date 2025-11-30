A Ghanaian woman went viral after urging married women to use curses to protect their marriages during the Daddy Lumba court saga

She reacted to the High Court ruling that recognised both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni as spouses of the late musician

She argued that verbal warnings were ineffective and insisted curses were a stronger response to women interfering in marriages

A Ghanaian woman went viral after sharing her thoughts on the ongoing Daddy Lumba saga, offering heartfelt advice to married women.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified lady, during an interview outside the courthouse, urged women to use curses to protect their marriages from "side chicks."

She gave this 'advice' on November 28, 2025, following the final hearing of the case on who will be declared the surviving spouse of the late musician Daddy Lumba.

Facts about Daddy Lumba's court case

The Kumasi High Court, on Friday, rejected the prayer for Akosua Serwaa, the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

The presiding judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, in her ruling, stated that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

The judge was also not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa, claiming she had married Daddy Lumba under the ordinance in Germany.

In light of this, the judge further directed that Serwaa and Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

Ghanaian lady speaks about court's decision

Commenting on the final ruling, the aforementioned lady argued that when another woman attempts to interfere with a marriage, the wife has every right to take spiritual action.

In her words:

"If you go and see someone's husband... if someone tries to come near that husband, the curses involved are serious."

She also suggested that verbal warnings are often ineffective and that curses are a more potent tool.

She added:

"If you keep talking and the person doesn't listen, curse them."

The woman also encouraged wives to be unapologetically public about their marital status as a deterrent.

"You mention your husband's name, and the photos you have with him are even enough... everyone will know you are married," she explained.

Watch the video of her rant below:

Reactions to comment on Lumba's court case

Daddy Lumba's family supports Akosua Serwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family had settled on Akosua Serwaa to perform the widowhood rites at his funeral.

This happened when they won overwhelmingly over Odo Broni after the family put the matter to a vote during a meeting.

The vote to choose between Serwaa and Odo Broni followed weeks of an impasse, which landed at the Manyhia Palace.

