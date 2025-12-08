Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician, Mama Esther, has paid a touching tribute to singer Maame Tiwaa after her death.

The Onyame Ayebi hitmaker highlighted the late Maame Tiwaa's contribution to the gospel music industry.

"Maame Tiwaa Touched Lives With Her Music”: Mama Esther Mourns Late Gospel Singer

Source: Instagram

Mama Esther stated in an Instagram video posted on December 8, 2025, that the late gospel singer's powerful songs had a deep impact on people's lives.

She said she appreciated Maame Tiwaa's creativity and the wisdom she often incorporated into her songs, and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

"May the Lord hold her close to Him, and may her good deeds last forever. Every time she offered her voice to a song, it touched my soul, which is why I adored her songs. Every song she wrote with Yaw Sarpong was heartfelt and meaningful," she remarked.

Additionally, Mama Esther described her most recent interaction with Maame Tiwaa.

She disclosed that they met at Rev. Obofour's mother's funeral, where she relished the late musician's companionship.

"We last saw each other at Rev. Obofour's mother's funeral. She was clearly fond of me as we danced together. I also found her appealing. I'm even going to look for that video. After hearing the news, I've felt down all day," she continued.

