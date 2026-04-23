Ghanaian media personality Regina Van Helvert has opened up about her partner, Dr Chris, sharing how they met.

The Media General presenter, co-host of the Ladies Circle on TV3, and Dr Chris are set to tie the knot.

Regina Van Helvert shared a pre-wedding video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

In the video, Van Helvert and Chris posed in different affectionate positions as they showed their love for one another. The presenter had a ring on her finger.

The couple's traditional marriage ceremony already happened on Thursday, April 23, with lovely videos circulating online.

Ahead of the white wedding, videos of a bridal shower held in Van Helvert's honour have emerged.

It is in one of these bridal shower videos that the bride-to-be spoke so highly of Dr Chris, while addressing her friends.

According to her, Dr Chris is a perfect gentleman who matches all her heart's desires.

"For me, he is so perfect because there are certain things that I asked God for in a man, and he ticks all those boxes."

Encouraging her friends, the TV3 presenter noted that

Source: YEN.com.gh