Gloria Huze, the Ashanti Regional Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme, and the MCE for Ejisu, Jerryne Asante, are reportedly in a dispute over state warehouses.

Madam Gloria accused the MCE of renting out the properties and keeping the money for herself, adding that she called the police on her when she attempted to use one of the warehouses.

She made these allegations after the MCE accused her of mobilising thugs to attack her at her office over the use of state warehouses in the Ejisu Municipality.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Gloria Huze, has reportedly levelled a serious allegation against the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu, Jerryne Asante.

This comes in the wake of recent commotion at the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, where a group of men purported to be constituency executives of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) stormed the MCE’s office in an attempt to attack her.

Gloria Huze and the Ejisu MCE, Jerryne Asante, both of whom are appointees of President John Mahama, allegedly fight over state warehouses. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

Following the incident, the NDC Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser was accused of mobilising party executives to attack Jerryne Asante.

However, in response during an interview on Accra FM, she categorically denied the allegations.

According to Madam Gloria, who is also the Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser of the NDC said it was the MCE who rather called the police on her following a disagreement over some warehouses belonging to the assembly.

In a report sighted on GhanaWeb, she further alleged that the MCE had been renting out the warehouses and keeping the proceeds for herself, while preventing others from accessing them.

“She has rented two of the warehouses and is pocketing the money. I came to store government goods in some of them, and she is saying she is coming to remove them. Why didn’t you remove the items in the ones you rented first before coming to mine?” she said.

“I am her regional women’s organiser, and I have come to store government goods in the warehouse. She shouldn’t have called the police on me. The following morning, she posted me all over social media; my pictures are everywhere,” Madam Gloria added.

The attack on Ejisu MCE

The video of the attack on Jerryne Asante was shared on social media by Akoma FM on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

In the said video, the alleged NDC executives were seen exchanging words with her and some police officers inside the MCE’s office.

The video of the incident, which has since gone viral, also captures a broken glass table, purportedly belonging to the MCE.

From the voices heard in the video, it appears the NDC executives stormed the Ejisu Municipal Assembly to forcefully remove the MCE from office.

“We didn’t come here to joke; pack your things,” one of the men was heard saying.

The MCE then retorted that the NDC has become cheap for her alleged attackers to be associated with it.

She consequently promised to ensure that the persons behind the attack and the disturbances in her office are dealt with.

“The NDC has become cheap... you will suffer for it. Today, you have grown wings... you will suffer for it,” she vowed.

Jerryne Asante was appointed as the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu in May 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama.

Before her appointment as MCE, Jerryne Asante served as the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency in the 2024 general elections.

NDC Savelugu Constituency Executives slam Deputy Transport Minister and MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, for endorsing and donating to an NPP MP. Photo credit: Dorcas Affo-Toffey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NDC Savelugu executives slam Dorcas Affo-Toffey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the executives of the NDC in Savelugu had accused Deputy Transport Minister, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, of engaging in anti-party behavior.

The officials claimed she pledged support and made cash donations to the NPP MP at a public event.

The executives are now demanding disciplinary action against her and a public apology to party supporters in the constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh