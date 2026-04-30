Queen Nandi, the wife of King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom, has broken her silence following her husband's deportation from Scotland

In a video, Nandi blasted critics of her partner, detailing their life struggles and their children’s whereabouts after Kofi Offeh’s eviction

The sad sentiment has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians as they flood the comments section of her video to share their varied opinions

King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom's wife, Jean Gasho, also known as Queen Nandi, has spoken following her husband's recent eviction.

King Atehene's wife speaks after her husband's deportation from Scotland. Image credit: Atehene

Source: UGC

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Kofi Offeh and his family arrived in Ghana after being deported from Scotland, where he was evicted from the Jedburgh forest.

Following his return, he met the popular media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani at Accra International Airport, where he emphatically stated that his mission is far from over.

According to him, he was coming to establish a new kingdom in Ghana, detailing that his next destination is Sunyani, a place he described as “Sun City” and where “the sunshine starts in Ghana.

King Atehene of the self-proclaimed Kubala Kingdom insisted that his identity remains unchanged despite the deportation, explaining that his authority is not tied to a specific location but follows him wherever he goes.

A few days after he arrived in Ghana, Kofi Offeh announced his presence in Sunyani, causing a stir on social media.

The TikTok video of the King Atehene in Sunyani is below:

King Atehene's wife speaks after deportation

In a video shared on social media, Queen Nandi blasted critics, sharing her life struggle before and after the deportation of her husband.

According to her, she has been receiving videos from random people on social media showing her husband, reportedly looking helpless and begging for food on the streets of Sunyani.

She claimed her husband is being mocked because she is hungry, but she is not bothered.

“...people have been sending me videos of my husband sitting in a market after he was deported from this country [Scotland]. The world is laughing at a man because he is hungry and begging for food.”

“When we went to Jabra, we had nothing, and we had to sleep on the street begging for blankets. We were released from prison with nothing. I am not ashamed of being homeless, nor am I ashamed of what this country has done to us.”

“Whatever has happened to our children and us is not our shame. My children have been held in captivity. Great Britain should be ashamed. The ‘racism and wickedness’ is too much. You deport a man and keep his children captive.”

Queen Nandi further stated that she is proud to be homeless, claiming she is honoured by the religious path her husband took.

The TikTok video of Queen Nandi speaking after her husband's deportation is below:

Reactions to King Atehene's wife's sad narrative

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after King Atehene broke her silence, detailing their struggles.

Comrade wrote:

“I just love the way she adores and honors the husband; she sees him as the ultimate and the best among all men, such a respectful woman.”

Amankus wrote:

“Your story is heartbreaking. May God give you strength to overcome this situation.”

Sura wrote:

“Someone should show this video to him in Sunyani. Faithful and supportive wife.”

Reuben Holy wrote:

“My sister is a matter of time as much as you touch down on the motherland, things will change, he will rise from the ashes, believe me.”

Love wrote:

“Please start working and send your king some money because it's not easy to live in Ghana without any money.”

Kofi Offeh announces his presence in Sunyani to establish his new kingdom after his deportation from Scotland. Image credit: Atehene

Source: Facebook

Lawyer speaks of Atehene's Sunyani kingdom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lawyer called Mari-Gold Mawuena Allotey Esq has broken her silence about self-proclaimed King Atehene’s claim of coming to take over Ghana.

The legal practitioner stated that his words could amount to causing disorder and misrepresentation, and he might face possible prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh