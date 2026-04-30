Abu Trica reportedly suffered a significant personal tragedy in his family amid his legal woes

According to reports, the elder sister of the embattled Swedru-based socialite has passed away

The tragic news that befell Abu Trica has triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians

Embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman Abu Trica has received tragic news after his elder sister, Abigail, popularly known as Empress Forba, reportedly passed away.

Embattled socialite Abu Trica suffers a major personal tragedy as his sister reportedly passes away. Photo source: GH Articles, Abu Trica, Gossips24 TV

Source: Facebook

The news of Forba's untimely demise was announced on social media on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

What happened to Abu Trica's sister, Forba?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Abu Trica's sister, Forba, remain unknown.

However, several reports indicated that the Swedru-based socialite's sister passed away at the Winneba Trauma Hospital following a battle with a short illness.

According to some claims online, Forba's recent health issue stemmed from Abu Trica's ongoing legal battle, and his mother was also battling health problems.

The embattled businessman is currently facing extradition to the US for allegedly masterminding an $8 million romance scam targeting elderly Americans.

He was recently granted bail of GHS 30 million with two sureties to be justified by the General Jurisdiction 2 Division of the High Court on April 21, 2026, after spending several months in prison following his arrest in December 2025.

The TikTok post announcing the demise of Abu Trica's sister, Forba, is below:

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

Abu Trica’s mother allegedly takes her son’s extradition case to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for spiritual intervention. Image credit: Abu Trica, Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

Source: UGC

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

On March 27, 2026, the Gbese court cleared the path for Abu Trica's extradition to the US.

The socialite is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is extradited to America and convicted for his alleged crimes.

The court directed that alleged internet fraud suspect Abu Trica be handed over to the US authorities for extradition proceedings and granted him 15 days to file documents to contest the ruling.

His lawyers later confirmed that they had filed an appeal to contest the extradition case ruling.

Abu Trica's sister's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pretty Queen Back commented:

"Eii, I can’t imagine what the mom is going through. 😢💔"

MacLina35 wrote:

"Aww, I can’t control myself 😭."

Jb44ever said:

"Hmm, Abu dey pass through a lot. Make FBI forgive him."

Abu Trica's mother seeks Adom Kyei's help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's mother had reportedly sought Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's help over her son's legal troubles.

According to Blakk Rasta, the embattled socialite's mom called on the popular religious leader to intervene in the US extradition case.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh