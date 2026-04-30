A young Ghanaian man has raised concerns over the conduct of the headmaster of Kumasi High School regarding the treatment of some final year students during their WASSCE examinations

He alleged that about 127 Visual Arts students were prevented from writing one of their examination papers

He warned that failure to address the issue could set a precedent that may affect other students in future examinations

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A young Ghanaian man has expressed concern over what he describes as the conduct of the headmaster of Kumasi High School, following an incident involving final-year visual arts students sitting for their WASSCE examinations.

According to him, the headmaster reportedly prevented about 127 Visual Arts students from writing one of their papers after they arrived a few minutes late at the examination centre.

A classroom setting at Kumasi High School linked to the Visual Arts programme. Photo credit: HighSchool Base/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He argued that the decision has left many questioning the fairness and strictness of the disciplinary action, especially given the importance of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The young man stated that while punctuality is important, completely denying students the opportunity to write their examination was, in his view, not the best approach.

He suggested that the school authorities could have applied alternative disciplinary measures rather than taking what he described as a decision that could affect the students’ academic future.

Claims of unfair treatment

He further alleged that the treatment of the Visual Arts students raises concerns about possible bias, suggesting that students from other programmes, such as the Sciences, may not have been subjected to the same decision under similar circumstances.

The examination hall where the affected students were allegedly denied entry after arriving late. Photo credit: WAEC/Facebook

Source: UGC

He also pointed to what he described as stereotypes against Visual Arts students as a possible contributing factor to the situation.

The young man is calling on the education authorities to intervene and engage the headmaster on the matter to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He stressed that the incident, if not addressed, could have long-term consequences on the academic progression of the affected students.

Authorities from the school and the Ghana Education Service are yet to publicly respond to the concerns raised.

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Netizens express mixed reactions

Scores of netizens have expressed reactions over the headmaster's decision to turn students away from exams hall for reporting late to the exam hall. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Hustler commented:

"Rules were made for human beings; sometimes, just try to help your fellow mortal and forget about the ethical dilemmas. The headmaster is very wicked and mischievous. This is bad. We’ve all been students before. Even at the Master's level, people make late and they pardon them."

Kwabena Weezy noted:

"Just play by the rules. The headmaster has done nothing wrong. Students like coming to exams hall late, and it’s habitual. I’m sorry for your brother and the others. Let’s try to be on time. Exams are serious business."

Jackson-Woode Mpillea

"I think people fail to check their reasoning before speaking. Making the public suffer from the noise. How does 94 student run late for the exam? Where were they? I’m sure they even stayed beyond the 30 minutes."

Students bid farewell to the teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some Achiase Senior High School students got emotional after finishing writing their WASSCE.

Their joy soon gave way to sorrow as one of their teachers showed up after they had written the exam to congratulate them and bid them farewell.

When the students saw him approaching, they rushed to embrace him, a show of gratitude for his support and teaching over the four years.

Source: YEN.com.gh