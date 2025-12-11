Johnson Asiedu Nketia and his elegant wife, Mrs Vida Nketiah, became the centre of attention as they stepped out together for the final funeral rites of Dr Mary Awusi’s late mother

Mrs Nketiah turned heads with her graceful white funeral cloth and chic black scarf, her stylish watch and glasses completing a look many described as effortlessly timeless

The photos of 'General Mosquito' and his wife wowed social media users, with many praising her youthful glow and ageless beauty

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia's wife, Mrs Vida Nketiah, grabbed attention as she made a public appearance at an event.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia's wife, Mrs Vida Nketia, steals the show with her youthful looks and style at Dr Mary Awusi's mother's funeral. Image credit: HilaireMayah, NDCGhanaEconomicUpdates

The veteran Ghanaian politician and his wife joined a host of other political heavyweights for the final funeral rites of the mother of Dr Mary Awusi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Board.

Madam Mary Akosua Awusi Snr, who died earlier this year, was buried on December 7, 2025, at Osiem in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Dignitaries from the political world who appeared at the funeral included the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Honourable Dorcas Affo Toffey, businessman Kojo Jones, actor, director and politician Fred Nuamah, former Dome Kwabenya New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant Mike Ocquaye Jnr, and many others.

Asiedu Nketia’s wife steals show at event

In a series of photos seen by YEN.com.gh, the NDC National Chairman, popularly known as General Mosquito, was seen arriving at the event grounds with his wife in tow.

Another photo showed them seated gracefully at the event as proceedings were ongoing.

Mrs Vida Nketia caught the eye in her white funeral cloth and black scarf, with a stylish watch and glasses accentuating her look.

Netizens also commented on her youthful appearance, despite her advanced age, and praised the veteran politician for marrying an ageless beauty.

