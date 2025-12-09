The second baby mama of Shatta Wale, Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, warned a blogger against associating her with her ex-partner's name.

Shatta Wale’s Ex Michy Rejects Old Name at Fashion Event: "I'm Ohemaa Awo Yaa Now"

Source: Instagram

On Saturday, December 6, 2025, the 2025 edition of the "Rhythms On Da Runway" event was held at the Christianborg Castle in Osu, Accra.

Michy and several high-profile personalities, including Sarkodie, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts Minister Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, Deputy Chief of Staff at the office of the President Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, and other government officials, attended the fashion event.

Michy warns blogger at event

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Michy was spotted beaming with a smile as she interacted with a blogger during her arrival at the event.

As she arrived, a blogger playfully referred to her as "Shatta Michy," a name she used when she was in a romantic relationship with her baby daddy, Shatta Wale.

She jokingly threatened to invoke curses on the blogger if she continued to call her by her past nickname.

Michy, who was enstooled as a queen mother in Aburi in December 2024, advised the blogger to call her by her stool name, Ohemaa Awo Yaa.

The TikTok video of Michy warning the blogger to stop associating her with Shatta Wale's name is below:

