The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has discussed the reason behind his nickname, General Mosquito

Though he is widely known by this name, many people still don't know the story behind it

He appeared on OTEC FM and explained the root of his nickname, which left viewers in awe with the unexpected

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has finally explained the reason behind his nickname, General Mosquito.

In the political space, Asiedu Nketiah is even more widely known by this name than by his real name.

Appearing on OTEC FM for an interview, the NDC Chairman took his time to explain how the nickname originated and how it has remained a label for him for decades.

According to Asiedu Nketiah, he was part of a team responsible for vetting appointed ministers in government.

One aspiring minister who appeared before the vetting committee did not meet the required standards for a ministerial position.

Asiedu Nketiah, who was recently sworn in as Board Chairman of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), stood his ground and refused to support his approval.

"The ministerial aspirant, whose name I won’t mention because he is deceased, didn’t deserve the position. He was appointed because he had supported the NPP during their campaign, so they wanted to reward him with an appointment."

The ministerial aspirant was from Ahafo, while Asiedu Nketiah is from Bono. This sparked propaganda that he was against the people of Ahafo.

His stance led to chiefs, politicians, and even then-President John Kufuor pleading on the aspirant’s behalf.

Despite the pressure and the fact that all other members of the vetting team supported the nominee, Asiedu Nketiah maintained his position and refused to back the appointment.

For this behaviour, Asiedu Nketiah was likened to Sierra Leonean revolutionary leader Sam Bockarie, who was also nicknamed ‘General Mosquito,’ due to his similar demeanour to the late Bockarie.

Watch Asiedu Nketiah's explanation of the origin below:

Reactions to Asiedu Nketiah's narration

Twitter users reacted to the story shared by General Mosquito with mixed reactions as some commended his bravery and standing for the truth despite the undisputed pressure.

Bosom ba nyame commented:

"Herh he stand for the truth.. no matter what the happens or who you are.. still turning back."

kweku_ikon commented:

"This might sound a bit hilarious as he narrates this story but in hindsight this tells how leaders in this country reward greed and corruption just because somehow that fellow helped in getting a certain party to power. A lot of people are not put in office cos they deserve it."

AmAK34730688 commented:

"The intelligence and bravery of this man is unmatched 😂😂."

iyz_berg_ added:

"Na this kind strong determination I get o😅.... I've been strengthened after watching this..."

