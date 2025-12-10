Popular political commentator Appiah Stadium drew attention online after showering praise on the Asantehene's wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu

Otumfuo's wife attended the official unveiling of the KGL Eve Medical Centre at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on December 9

A video of Appiah Stadium praising and admiring her sparked online reactions, with many Ghanaians applauding his enthusiasm

Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, grabbed attention online after heaping praise on Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Apppiah Stadium charms the Asantehene's wife, Lady Julia with praises at an event in Kumasi on December 9, 2025. Image credit: @the1957news, @appiah.stadium

The Asantehene's wife attended the official unveiling of the KGL Eve Medical Centre at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on December 9, 2025.

The state-of-the-art mental wellness facility has been established to expedite and transform mental healthcare delivery across northern Ghana.

It's expected to serve areas in Ghana's northern half, typically starved of mental health services, including the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, and Northern regions.

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang officially inaugurated the facility with Lady Julia serving as a distinguished guest of honour.

Below is a TikTok video of the Asantehene's wife at the event.

Appiah Stadium hypes up Otumfuo’s wife

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Appiah Stadium, the popular political commentator was spotted in Lady Julia’s presence as she prepared to depart from the program.

After a short chat with the Vice President, Lady Julia started to make her way to her vehicle.

As she walked, Appiah Stadium, who was off-camera, started heaping praise on her.

“Look at this beauty. This is our mother, the wife of our Lord. We would never stop worshipping you and your husband. We would worship you like gods. Look at this beauty, look at how perfect her teeth are. Greet your husband for us when you go,” Appiah Stadium shouted in cheerful tones.

Lady Julia was amused by Appiah Stadium’s performance as she kept smiling throughout.

Before getting to her car, she finally spoke to him, assuring him that his request for her to greet the Otumfuo would be carried out.

Appiah Stadium’s cheerful display, which left Lady Julia smiling, stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising him for his unmatched energy and hyping ability.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium and Lady Julia is below.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium praising Lady Julia

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Appiah Stadium and the Asantehene's wife.

Awura Adwoa said:

"But do they give him their schedules? Because it seems he knows whatever goes on at every point in time. He’s never missing in action 😂😂."

PROPHETESS TUNDRA wrote:

"Black beauty, no bleaching. Kudos to Lady Julia 👍👍👍👍👍👍

Tiles Ahenfie commented:

"What does Appiah Stadium do for a living? yerɛ sɛ, he is everywhere ooo😂😂."

Appiah Stadium bows before Serwaa Amihere during an encounter at the 29th GJA Awards on November 8, 2025. Image credit: @gists_online

