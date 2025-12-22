Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has finally taken back her show from AJ Poundz after her successful fifth surgery

The 48-year-old, who recently announced her divorce on live TV, wore two dresses as she resumed work just in time for the Christmas festivities

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown and AJ Poundz's video, which TV3 shared on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality AJ Poundz has received much applause from many Ghanaians as the interim host of the Onua Showtime programme for over six months.

On December 21, 2025, the producer of the show made a major change which has become the talk of the town.

Aj Poundz introduces Nana Ama McBrown to take over the Onua showtime programme. Photo credit: @onuashowtime.

AJ Poundz bows out of Onua Showtime

Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, popularly called AJ Poundz, made her final presentation on Onua Showtime after the main host resumed work.

The Onua TV presenter and popular brand influencer looked regal in a backless halterneck kente gown and blonde hairstyle.

AJ Poundz gave a powerful speech as she introduced Nana Ama McBrown to take over the show.

The Instagram video of AJ Poundz and Nana Ama McBrow is below:

Reactions as AJ Poundz leaves Onua Showtime

Some social media users have showered blessings on TV host AJ Poundz after her final presentation on Onua Showtime. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Adwoa stated:

"Awww AJ..God will bless you always🙏🏼❤️soo humble and beautiful.. nana God bless you too

Eugeniaasare10 commented:

"Her excellency 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

prince_daterush stated:

"@ajpoundz_gh you did a great job …God bless u AJ❤️."

Eugeniaasare10

"@ajpoundz_gh so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️, God is increasing your greatness."

McBrown makes a great comeback on Onua Showtime

Nana Ama McBrown was overly excited as she took over the microphone after AJ Poundz's introduction. The multitalented actress sang songs of praise while showing off her dance moves.

The style influencer left her studio fans impressed with her long-sleeved glittering lace gown and frontal lace hairstyle.

Aj Poundz hugs Nana Ama McBrown as she speaks about her fifth surgery on the show. Photo credit: @tv3.

In the video, award-winning Ghanaian musician Piesie Esther performed her hit song Waye Me Yie, which she featured in the video shoot for the special edition of Onua Showtime.

As expected, Piesie Esther looked spectacular in a custom-made tulle gown as she performed at the Alisa Hotel.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown and Piesie Esther is below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks orange suede gown

Nana Ama McBrown courted attention as she wore a second outfit on the show to signify her rebirth after her health scare.

She was seen rocking an orange suede corseted gown designed with expensive rhinestones to differentiate herself from other stars who graced the show to wish her well as she took over.

The 48-year-old joined Ghanaian music star Oliveboy as he performed one of his unreleased songs, Stary, on the programme.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown and Oliveboy's performance is below:

McBrown begs fans to respect Maxwell Mensah

Earlier, Yen.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who urged her fans to stop teasing her ex-husband.

She explained that Maxwell Mensah was a good man to her, but the marriage simply didn't work. Some social media users shared mixed reactions after TV3 posted the video online.

