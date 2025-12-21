Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, attended the Legacy Rise Boxing Showdown to support her brother

Sharaf Mahama welcomed his sister and the two other ladies she came with and showed them their reserved seats

Social media users who saw the video commented on Farida Mahama's beauty and composure during the event

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Farida Mahama, the only daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, graced the Legacy Rising Boxing Showdown to support her brother, Sharaf Mahama.

The boxing event was held at the Legon Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 21, 2025.

Farida Mahama supports her brother, Sharaf Mahama, at his Legacy Rising Boxing Showdown. Photo credit: Farida Mahama & @the1957news

Source: Facebook

In a video, Farida Mahama arrived at the event with two ladies who were reported to be her cousins. She hugged her brother, and they spoke briefly before she walked to her seat. The two ladies who accompanied her also exchanged pleasantries with Sharaf Mahama.

The fashionable daughter of the President wore a blue-and-white striped long-sleeve dress with black slippers. She had a long wig on and was holding a pink hairbrush, possibly to fix her hair if the need arose.

She sat close to her brother, Sharaf Mahama, in the VIP section. At one point, she was filmed squatting in front of her father and speaking to him. Sharaf Mahama later joined her to speak with their father, President John Dramani Mahama.

Although what they were saying was not audible, they appeared to be discussing family matters.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Farida's slay

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on shared on social media. Read them below:

Maametimaapraku said:

"Dressing on point. simple and nice."

Nanaamaelikplim wrote:

"She didn't add the lipgloss today😂😂😍😍."

Why_rockstar_4868 said:

"Oo God of dbee locate me my crush 😍 Farida 😂."

Sel_assie wrote:

"The hair brush is giving 'I’m just a girl'😂😂😂."

Kweku Bortei said:

"This is how every lady should dress, but our people never disappoint 🤣🤣🤣."

Tetteygah Wisdom wrote:

"Wisdom ❤️ God 1 📘❤️ Jesus 🔥👑🕊️🇮🇱🇬🇭 Mahama 1 NDC JJ 🌷🇬🇼🌷🇮🇳❤️ Chelsea 1 🔥👁️🔥🙏 Good"

Maalitome Francis said:

"Very decent 🥰."

Kojo Babana Babijay wrote:

"So cute."

Source: YEN.com.gh