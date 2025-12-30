Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage has turned heads with her outfit selection at the 2025 Taste The Culture concert

She wore a daring two-piece outfit to perform, which has sparked conversations among fashion lovers in Ghana

Social media users reacted to Tiwa Savage's electrifying performance but felt her choice of outfit missed the mark

Nigerian musician Tiwatope Omolara Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, was among the top performers at the viral Taste The Culture concert in Ghana.

The actress and influencer failed to meet expectations with her look, which allegedly prevented her from showing off her dance moves during her performance.

Tiwa Savage takes criticism for her dress fail in Ghana at the Taste The Culture event. Photo credit: @tiwasavage.

Tiwa Savage's outfit fails at Ghana concert

Tiwa Savage has made headlines on major websites and blogs in Ghana for her outfit selection at the concert.

The singer took to the stage wearing a long-sleeved, high-neck top that fully covered her arms and neck, paired with a black leather corset-style bustier that left her curves fully exposed.

She completed the look with a short, flowy skirt combination, which many netizens say left very little to the imagination.

Videos from the concert, now circulating online, show Tiwa energetically jumping and dancing on stage, which caused her to flaunt her bust.

Reactions to Tiwa Savage's outfit in Ghana

Some fans praised her confidence and stage presence, while others expressed apparent discomfort, describing the performance as disturbing and unnecessary.

The backlash quickly escalated, with angry netizens slamming the outfit and demanding that the designer behind the look be arrested for promoting what they described as public indecency.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage looks gorgeous in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @tiwasavage.

Tiwa Savage trends for inappropriate concert outfit

This is not the first time Tiwa Savage has faced criticism over her fashion choices.

The singer herself has previously acknowledged that she has been repeatedly dragged online for her dress sense, stating in past interviews that she once lost an endorsement deal because a brand felt her image no longer aligned with their values.

Over the years, several of her stage outfits, red-carpet looks, and music video costumes have caused similar online backlash.

Tiwa Savage attends church with her son

Meanwhile, Nigerian star Tiwa Savage has won over fans with her look for church service in trending photos.

The musician looked decent in a turtleneck short-sleeve dress, which hid her famous curves as she posed for the cameras.

Tiwa Savage's son wore a designer shirt with 'Fear of God' boldly embossed on it at the gospel event.

Tiwa Savage talks about her new movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tiwa Savage explaining the title of her film, Water & Garri, which trended on streaming platforms.

The musician stated that different people could interpret the title of the movie to suit their current financial situation and lifestyle.

Fans and lovers of the Nigerian entertainer have responded to the gifted singer-turned-actress's extensive promotion of her film.

