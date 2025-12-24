Harriet Amuzu, a survivor of an abusive marriage, has resurfaced online in videos showing her thriving

Her husband, John Odartey Lamptey, was arrested in March 2025 after a viral video showed him mistreating her at their home in Ofankor, Greater Accra Region

Harriet Amuzu has since embraced independence, confidence, and a fresh start, appearing radiant and happy in recent clips

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Harriet Amuzu, a well-known Ghanaian woman, has previously been making headlines again, this time for her remarkable transformation and confident new life.

Harriet Amuzu shine in recent videos after leaving a troubled marriage. Image credit: Naana Donkor Arthur

Source: TikTok

Months ago, a viral video showing her husband, John Odartey Lamptey, mistreating her at their home in Ofankor, Greater Accra Region, sparked widespread attention.

This led to his arrest by the Ghana Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

After the video went viral, Harriet’s husband was arrested.

Two of his siblings, Grace Kushie Lamptey and Louis Odartey Lamptey, were also arrested because they supposedly attacked a witness linked to the video.

How did Harriet find her path to safety?

To stay safe, Harriet left her husband as advised, which started her path to getting her life back.

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection also commented, commending Harriet for her bravery and stressing how important it is for people in tough relationships to stay safe and get support.

Right now, Harriet Amuzu seems to be doing well.

Recent videos show her enjoying a meal at a restaurant, smiling, looking relaxed, and feeling sure of herself.

How has Harriet Amuzu embraced her independence?

People on social media have commented on how young and good she looks, celebrating how she has taken control of her independence and grown as a person.

Besides the restaurant video, Harriet's TikTok also shows her exciting life.

Her story has gotten her followers thinking about how important it is to bounce back, take care of yourself, and accept chances to make things better.

Watch the transformation video below on TikTok:

Harriet Amuzu's story really reminds us how strong and determined you need to be to get past tough times.

What she has done keeps encouraging people, proving that if you are brave and have backing, you can get your life back and do well.

Woman arrested for beating a man

A woman seen in a video shared on social media assaulting a man has been arrested by the police.

Though there were suggestions that the incident was staged, police are taking it seriously.

Graphic Online reported that the police Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested the woman and her male victim.

Police in a statement said she was picked up on November 27.

The suspect has been named by the police as Esther Nana Afia Sarfowaa.

She was arrested at Subriso in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

An old photo of Harriet Amuzu before drops online, netizens praise her beauty. Photo credit: Portia Gabor & Harriet Amuzu

Source: TikTok

An old photo of Harriet Amuzu surfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an old photo of the victim of domestic violence at Ofankor, who went viral, Harriet Amuzu, has surfaced online.

The photo showed a cheerful and good-looking Harriet Amuzu, who had dressed up possibly for an occasion.

Social media users who saw the photo wondered how marriage transformed her from a pretty young lady to a battered woman.

Source: YEN.com.gh