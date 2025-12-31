Ghanaian actress Mercy Aseidu has become a top style influencer in the Ashanti Region after she released her latest song

She made headlines with her outfit selection at the biggest musical concert organised by the legendary Amakye Dede and her team

Some social media users have applauded Mercy Aseidu for always meeting the expectation of fans without showing to much skin

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has set the internet ablaze with her new hairstyle at the Legacy Night dedicated to celebrating Amakye Dede's 50th anniversary in the music industry

The fashion influencer was spotted at a star-studded musical concert on December 28, 2025, with performances from Nana Acheampong, K.K. Fosu, and KiDi for epic Highlife nights.

Mercy Asiedu attends Amakye Dede's concert in denim and a blonde hairstyle. Photo credit: @mercyaseidu.

Mercy Asiedu rocks a short blonde hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu flaunted her youthful glow at a movie premiere, sparking debate online.

The wife of a traditional ruler wore a black turtleneck camisole, which she paired with a blue jacket and matching jeans for the event.

Mercy Asiedu turned heads with her short blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup, which elevated her overall look at the late-night event.

She accessorised with round silver hoop earrings and completed her outfit with an elegant jewellery set.

The Instagram video of Mercy Aseidu's new look is below:

Reactions to Mercy Aseidu's new look

Some social media users have commented on Mercy Aseidu's new hairstyle and two-piece ensemble, which has become a trending topic on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

yeboah.joan admired Mercy Aseidu's beauty:

"Beautiful mum 😍."

explicittouch_ stated:

"Pappy nsorkor 😍."

geraldine_aquila_mccarthy stated:

"She looks good though I'm wondering whose idea it was to put the slate over her abdomen."

baa_akua12 stated:

"99 ideas🔥."

agatha.bamfo commented on Mercy Aseidu's personality:

"I like her confidence."

The Facebook video is below:

Mercy Asiedu slays for her Christmas shoot

Kumawood star Mercy Asiedu stood out with her impressive fashion sense.

For her Christmas shoot on December 25, 2025, she wore a red spaghetti-strap bodycon dress that flaunted her curves.

Mercy Asiedu debuted her signature hairstyle as she posed in her plush mansion, with her husband's iconic photos hanging on the wall.

The Instagram video of Mercy Aseidu's new look for her Christmas video shoot is below:

Mercy Asiedu celebrates her birthday

Mercy Asiedu celebrated her birthday on December 29, 2025, with a viral photoshoot. She wore a white corseted top with long sleeves and a matching long skirt to mark her new milestone.

The fashionista impressed many with her dance moves while jamming to Nigerian gospel musician Mercy Chinwo’s Too Many Reasons.

"I thank God for a successful year filled with his grace and blessings, merry Christmas and a happy new year."

The Instagram video of Mercy Aseidu rocking a white dress for her birthday video is below:

Mercy Aseidu drops a new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, who released a new song called Wadaada Me.

The 53-year-old artist shared a video on Instagram to promote the new song, which has close to 30,000 views on YouTube.

The celebrated Kumawood actress flaunted her opulent lifestyle as she arrived at a radio station for an interview in a luxurious BMW.

