Ghanaian lawyer Tony Lithur and Nana Oye Bampoe Addo's first daughter, Nikita Sena Lithur, turned heads with her sartorial selection for her white wedding

The style influencer made a bold fashion statement without showing too much skin at her star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Nana Oye Bampoe Addo's daughter's simple makeup look for her lavish ceremony

Renowned lawyer Tony Lithur and Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, deputy chief of staff to President John Mahama, have a beautiful daughter, Nikita Sena Lithur, who made such a beautiful bride.

The melanin beauty with an infectious smile married Pascal Mensah in a star-studded multi-day wedding ceremony.

Tony Lithur and Nana Oye's daughter weds in a glittering white gown. Photo credit: @charly_o

Tony Lithur's daughter rocks stylish wedding gown

Ghanaian bride Nikita Sena Lithur exuded confidence in a glamorous yet simple gown for her white wedding.

The gorgeous young bride wore a form-fitting off-shoulder gown with ruffled sleeves to begin the new chapter in her life.

For her bridal glam, she wore a simple side-parted frontal lace ponytail and booked Charlotte Obour for her flawless makeup.

The deputy chief of staff Nana Oye's daughter, completed her look with elegant white pearly earrings to match her ensemble.

The Instagram video of Nana Oye Bampoe Addo at her daughter Nikita Sena's wedding is below:

Nana Oye prays for her daughter before wedding

The current deputy chief of staff to President John Mahama, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, showered blessings on her daughter as she took the bold step of leaving her maternal home.

The bride's mother shared a priceless moment with her daughter as they prayed together, with the bride’s head covered in a veil before she walked down the aisle.

Nana Oye turned heads in a short, elegant, corseted lace outfit, accessorised with a silver jewellery set.

Tony Lithur's daughter's no-makeup wedding look trend

Ghanaian bride Nikita Sena Lithur looked beautiful in a makeup transformation video that has gone viral on Instagram.

She was spotted in a white cotton two-piece pyjama set during her makeup session ahead of the traditional wedding ceremony in Accra.

The young bride, Nikita Sena, smiled graciously in the video while showing off her flawless dark skin.

Nana Oye's daughter rocks halter-neck for traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Sena Lithur proved that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication in her kente gown for the traditional wedding.

She wore a halterneck, body-flattering design while her mother stole the spotlight in a slanted-sleeve, corseted, beaded gown.

The bride and her outspoken mother modelled in matching drop earrings to accessorise their looks. Nana Oye added a touch of colour and elegance with a purple clutch purse.

