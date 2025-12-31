Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has inspired many influencer and celebrities with her latest hairstyle

Bishop Obinim's gorgeous wife looked effortlessly chic in a stylish two-piece outfit for her recent video shoot

Some social media users have commented on Florence Obinim's alleged cosmetic procedure as she flaunted her glowing skin

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has elevated her fashion in the last quarter of the year.

The woman of God has become a role model for the rising fashion lovers and her congregation with her latest hairstyles.

Florence Obinim looks gorgeous in a new hairstyle for her viral video shoot. Photo credit: @mari_gyata.

Source: Instagram

Florence Obinim rocks Barbie-inspired Hhairstyle

The founder of God's Way Church in Ghana, Daniel Obinim's wife, has once again courted attention online with her look.

Florence Obinim, one of Ghana’s veteran gospel musicians with many hit songs, looked sporty in a short knitted top with two black stripes and a matching skirt.

The style influencer completed her look with Philipp Plein Plein Eagle SPP129V sunglasses, valued at $350.

The Instagram video of Florence Obinim rocking an elegant hairstyle is below:

Reactions to Florence Obinim's new look

Some social media users have commented on Florence Obinim's flawless beauty and hairstyle on Instagram after a video of her hairstyling session when viral on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Adwoa Serwaa admired her beauty:

"She’s beautiful ❤️."

sweetconissweet commented on Florence's hairstyle:

"This hairstyle fits her 🔥."

nanaafiakyere commented on Florence's unmatched beauty:

"She is beautiful 😍 we didn't sent her to do any plastic surgery 😮😮."

luna_m_smith_ stated:

"You will go and do it again."

pretty_oteng stated:

"She is so beautiful."

dopest_ghanaian stated:

"Ghana Akuaba."

Florence Obinim slays in red gown

Gospel star Florence Obinim has mesmerised many with her high fashion sense on Instagram.

In a trending video, the wife of Bishop Obinim wore a body-flattering red gown with billowing sleeves for her video shoot.

Florence Obinim wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup as she invited Ghanaians to attend her husband's church for the 31st December watch night service.

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim inviting Ghanaians to her husband's church is below:

Florence Obinim explains Osoro Ne Yefie lyrics

Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has explained the meaning behind her popular hit song Osoro Ne Yefie.

The songstress disclosed that people have misunderstood the lyrics of her song, which has led them to judge her lavish lifestyle.

She added that building wealth is a blessing from heaven meant to be enjoyed by everyone but to access it, every Christian must lead a righteous life.

The Instagram video of Florence Obinim explaining the lyrics of Osoro Ne Yefie is below:

Florence Obinim denies bleaching allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Oheneba Serwaa who slammed Florence Obinim for denying bleaching allegations.

She alleged that Bishop Obinim's wfie has undergone physical enhancement procedures and bleached her skin after videos of her at Dada KD's funeral went viral on Instagram.

Additionally, Oheneba Serwaa made a number of accusations regarding Florence Obinim's lavish lifestyle choices.

Source: YEN.com.gh