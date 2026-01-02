Ebo Noah appeared in court on Friday, January 2, 2026, for his first hearing following his arrest over his failed doomsday prophecy

The court has remanded the self-styled prophet into police custody for a period of time after adjourning the case to another date

The court has also issued a new directive for the embattled Ebo Noah to comply before his next legal hearing

Self-styled Ghanaian prophet Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, has been remanded into police custody for two weeks after his appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Ebo was arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

A photo of him in handcuffs was circulated by various news outlets to confirm the news of his apprehension.

Reports indicated that the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team carried out his arrest and that the self-styled prophet was facing charges of false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news with the intent to cause fear and panic.

Ebo Noah's arrest was related to his doomsday prophecy, which failed to materialise on Christmas Day.

Ebo Noah's flood prophecy

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and worldwide a few months ago after videos of him building multiple structures, which appeared to be several arks in Elmina, surfaced on social media.

The young man, whom many people have accused of being a content creator, claimed to have received a divine message from God to build an ark to save people from the destruction of the world.

Ebo Noah prophesied that a catastrophic flood would destroy the earth on Thursday, December 25, 2025 and that his ark would keep humanity safe from the disaster.

In anticipation, he invited any individual who believed in his prophecy and wished to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

However, on December 24, the self-styled prophet claimed that his prophesied flood would no longer happen, explaining that God had changed his mind and would no longer destroy the world due to his fasting and prayers.

Ebo Noah remanded into police custody

Following his first appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court, Ebo Noah was remanded into police custody for two weeks before adjourning the case hearing to Thursday, January 15, 2025

The court also directed that the self-styled prophet should be sent to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital for a psychiatric assessment before his next hearing.

Footage that surfaced on social media showed a police officer escorting a barefoot Ebo in handcuffs into an awaiting vehicle before they departed from the court premises after the hearing.

Ebo Noah's court appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ueatsgh commented:

"Aww, I feel sad and sorry for him. Please, he has learned his lesson. Please forgive him. He won’t do that again."

Wardsam98 said:

"Quick to arrest the poor man whiles Ofori Atta is still chilling outside."

Justicesalifu wrote:

"The people who believe him rather need the psychiatric evaluation."

Ebo Noah's arrest footage surfaces online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that footage of Ebo Noah's arrest surfaced on social media on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The video showed the unseen moment the police took the self-styled prophet into custody while he was chilling with an associate at a public restaurant.

Footage of Ebo Noah's arrest triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

