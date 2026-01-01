Ebo Noah was reportedly apprehended on the orders of the IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno on Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Videos of the moment the self-styled prophet was taken into custody by security operatives have emerged after his arrest

Ebo Noah's arrest came days after his doom prophecy about a flood destroying the world failed to materialise

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Footage showing the moments leading to the arrest of self-styled prophet Ebo Noah, known in private life as Evans Eshun, by personnel from the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, has emerged.

Footage of the moment Ebo Noah got arrested on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, emerges. Photo source: Angel FM Kumasi 96.1, Ebo Noah, Republic Media

Source: Facebook

On New Year's Eve, reports emerged on social media that Ebo was apprehended on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

According to the reports, the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team carried out his arrest. He is reportedly in police custody assisting with their ongoing investigations.

The authorities have not announced any formal charges, court dates, or bail conditions. However, it has been speculated that Ebo's arrest is related to his failed doomsday prophecy.

Photo of Ebo Noah in handcuffs surfaces

Kumasi-based broadcast station Angel FM, which reported that the police had confirmed the arrest of Ebo Noah, shared a photo purported to have been taken after his arrest.

The photo, which was circulated on the radio station's official Facebook page, showed the self-styled prophet in his trademark jute bag apparel, standing in an office with handcuffs as he posed for the camera.

The Facebook photo of Ebo Noah in handcuffs after his arrest is below:

Footage of moment Ebo got arrested surfaces

In a series of videos that have emerged following his arrest, Ebo Noah was spotted enjoying a cup of matcha in a restaurant while engaging in a TikTok live session with his followers.

The self-styled prophet, wearing his trademark jute bag apparel, appeared to be seated with some close associates whose voices were heard in the background.

Ebo Noah warns Ajagurajah after his failed flood prophecy. Image credit: @occupygh, Ajagurajah/Facebook

Source: Instagram

In another video shared by independent media outlet Republic Media on TikTok, Ebo Noah was being carried out of the restaurant by plain-clothed undercover security operatives and whisked into an awaiting private vehicle.

The self-styled prophet was interrogated by the driver of the vehicle, who appeared to be a security operative, before being handcuffed and taken to their office for questioning.

The Instagram video of Ebo Noah on a TikTok live session at the restaurant is below:

The TikTok video of Ebo Noah being arrested by security operatives is below:

Ebo Noah's flood prophecy

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and worldwide a few months ago after videos of him building multiple structures, which appeared to be several arks in Elmina, surfaced on social media.

The young man, whom many people have accused of being a content creator, claimed to have received a divine message from God to build an ark to save people from the destruction of the world.

Ebo Noah prophesied that a catastrophic flood would destroy the earth on Thursday, December 25, 2025 and that his ark would keep humanity safe from the disaster.

In anticipation, he invited any individual who believed in his prophecy and wished to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

However, on December 24, the self-styled prophet claimed that his prophesied flood would no longer happen, explaining that God had changed his mind and would no longer destroy the world due to his fasting and prayers.

Ebo Noah's arrest footage stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

For You commented:

"But why are you arresting him? I'm not happy about that at all."

ClearenceKyei said:

"He has brainwashed people even outside Ghana."

Sezilacolongi wrote:

"He was supposed to be invited and not arrested. This isn't right."

Slim Golden commented:

"Please tell Agradaa Happy New Year for us, okay? 🥺"

Ebo Noah wanted by Elmina police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah was wanted by the Elmina police after his flood prophecy failed to happen.

Reports indicated that the self-styled prophet's doom prophecy convinced a Liberian man to travel from his country to Ghana.

The policemen's reported attempt to capture Ebo Noah proved futile as he went into hiding.

Source: YEN.com.gh