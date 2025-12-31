Ebo Noah has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police on New Year's Eve after his controversial flood prophecy

The self-proclaimed prophet had been wanted since his prophecy of a catastrophic flood on December 25, 2025, failed

A photo of Ebo Noah after his reported arrest, which shows him in handcuffs, has gone viral on social media

Self-styled prophet, Ebo Noah, known in private life as Evans Eshun, has reportedly been arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service, reports on social media indicate.

The reports, which gained momentum on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025, suggested that his arrest was effected on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Ebo Noah is reported to have been grabbed by the police on December 31, 2025. Photo source: @ebonoah, @angel961fm

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team effected his arrest. While details are not immediately available, it is believed that Ebo Noah's arrest is related to his 'failed end time prophecy.'

Ebo Noah's flooding prophecy

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and worldwide a few months ago after videos of him building multiple structures, which appeared to be several arks in Elmina, surfaced on social media.

The young man, whom many people have accused of being a content creator, claimed to have received a divine message from God to build an ark to save people from the destruction of the world.

Ebo Noah prophesied that a catastrophic flood would destroy the earth on Thursday, December 25, 2025 and that his ark would keep humanity safe from the disaster.

In anticipation, he invited any individual who believed in his prophecy and wished to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

However, on December 24, the self-styled prophet claimed that his prophesied flood would no longer happen, explaining that God had changed his mind and would no longer destroy the world due to his fasting and prayers.

The X post of Ebo Noah calling off the ark gathering is below:

Photo of Ebo Noah in cuffs goes viral

Kumasi-based Angel FM, which reported that the police had confirmed the arrest of Ebo Noah, shared a photo purported to have been taken upon his arrest

The photo shared on Facebook showed Ebo Noah in his trademark jute bag apparel, standing in an office with handcuffs. He did not look as cheerful as during his recent public outing when he attended Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert in Accra.

See the Angel FM Facebook post below:

Ebo Noah declared wanted by the police

Before his reported arrest, Ebo Noah had been declared wanted by the police at Elmina.

The police wanted Ebo Noah after a Liberian national allegedly travelled to Ghana because of his doom prophecy.

The report indicated that the Elmina District Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Bansah, had previously tasked some of his personnel on December 18, 2025, to search for and arrest the self-proclaimed prophet for interrogation.

However, the police officers' mission failed after he eluded capture, with his actual whereabouts undetermined.

His parents and neighbours were also reportedly interrogated over his whereabouts.

Following their first unsuccessful attempt, the police reportedly launched a new manhunt for Ebo after a radio presenter with Benya FM, identified as Sofo Blessing, visited their station with the Liberian citizen named Paul Telly Jalloh on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Ebo Noah reportedly gets arrested after being declared wanted by the police at Elmina. Photo source: @ebonoah

Source: UGC

Ebo Noah warns Ajagurajah over prophecy

Moments before his arrest, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah had sparked fresh drama after turning his attention on Bishop Ajagurajah.

He slammed Ajagurajah after the Bishop expressed disappointment in him, warning the outspoken spiritualist to tread carefully, as he still controlled space on the ark.

