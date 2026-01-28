Ebo Noah has ventured into the Ghanaian film industry days after his release from police custody on bail

In a video, the self-styled prophet was seen filming an upcoming movie project with Akrobeto and other stars

Ebo Noah's feature in the upcoming Kumawood movie has triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Self-styled Ghanaian prophet and content creator Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, has begun his foray into the Ghanaian acting scene, days after his release from police custody on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

He secured his freedom after being granted bail with two sureties following his second court hearing in Accra on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Ebo had previously been remanded in police custody and ordered to visit the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.

Why was Ebo Noah arrested?

Ebo was arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

A photo of him in handcuffs was circulated by various news outlets to confirm the news of his apprehension.

Reports indicated that the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team carried out his arrest and that the self-styled prophet was facing charges of false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news with the intent to cause fear and panic.

Ebo Noah's arrest was related to his doomsday prophecy, which failed to materialise on Christmas Day.

Ebo Noah's flood prophecy

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and worldwide a few months ago after videos of him building multiple structures, which appeared to be several arks in Elmina, surfaced on social media.

The young man, whom many people have accused of being a content creator, claimed to have received a divine message from God to build an ark to save people from the destruction of the world.

Ebo Noah prophesied that a catastrophic flood would destroy the earth on Thursday, December 25, 2025, and that his ark would keep humanity safe from the disaster.

In anticipation, he invited any individual who believed in his prophecy and wished to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

However, on December 24, the self-styled prophet claimed that his prophesied flood would no longer happen, explaining that God had changed his mind and would no longer destroy the world due to his fasting and prayers.

Ebo Noah features in movie with Akrobeto

In a series of TikTok videos that surfaced on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Ebo Noah was spotted on a movie set with veteran Kumawood actor Akrobeto and a production team.

In a video, the self-styled prophet beamed with a smile as Akrobeto teased him about his recent legal battle while introducing him to his fans.

Ebo, wearing his trademark jute bag attire, later shot multiple scenes with the Kumawood legend at several locations in a village.

Diminutive content creator and actor Small Pin and comedian GH Poki were also seen with the production team on the movie set.

Ebo Noah's movie feature stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prophet Martin K. Nyamekye commented:

"Ebo Noah paa. Na my story you used to create a movie 😃. Oh, I see."

Java Obeng Owusu said:

"Ebo Noah is now a celebrity."

Bash Man wrote:

"😂 Akrobeto, stop teasing the prophecy out of our Noah."

Ebo Noah speaks about prison life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah spoke about his life in prison days after he was released on bail.

In a video, the self-styled prophet detailed the hardship he faced during his short stint in police custody with other inmates.

Ebo Noah's remarks about his prison life triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

