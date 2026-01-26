Abu Trica has been apprehended for a second time after he and his alleged accomplices appeared in court on January 26, 2026

The latest development in the socialite's legal case came a few moments after the court granted him a lifeline in his battle to fight extradition

News of Abu Trica's second arrest has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, including his supporters on social media

Embattled Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica has reportedly been re-arrested after his discharge from police custody following his appearance at the Gbese District Court on Monday, January 26, 2026.

On Monday, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a member of Abu Trica's legal team, claimed that his client and his alleged accomplices had been discharged after their court hearing.

He claimed that operatives from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) had tried to arrest the socialite in the courtroom, an action that angered the judge.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, had been in police custody since December 11, 2025, since he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, facing up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica and his two suspected accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, made their appearance at the Gbese High Court in Accra on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, for the US extradition hearing.

The court presided over by Justice Bernice Ackon subsequently adjourned the case to February 7, 2026, for a ruling after the state filed to discontinue their case against the socialite's alleged accomplices.

The Facebook post of Oliver Barker-Vormawor speaking about Abu Trica's alleged discharge after his court appearance is below:

NACOC rearrests Abu Trica after his discharge

A few moments after he and his two alleged accomplices were discharged, reports emerged that the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) had rearrested Abu Trica.

In an interview with the media after the court proceedings, a lawyer for the socialite and his alleged accomplices confirmed that his clients had been apprehended for the second time and taken to the NACOC headquarters.

The lawyer for Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices added that he would visit the NACOC office to get more information regarding his clients' arrests.

The Instagram video of Abu Trica's lawyer speaking after his rearrest is below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's rearrest

Obrempong Ba Kwabena Klenam commented:

"Herh, they stress this guy o. Hmm."

Red Hunter said:

"When they target you in this country, you will think you’re the one who killed Jesus, hmm."

Nana Yaw Appiah wrote:

"So is it NACOC's responsibility to arrest for cyber crimes? Still confused here and need some explanations."

Abu Trica's mansion empty after his arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's mansion was empty weeks after his arrest for alleged fraud-related crimes.

In a video, the luxurious building appeared to be in good shape despite it being abandoned after the socialite's apprehension by law enforcement.

The current state of Abu Trica's mansion triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

