Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq was remanded for allegedly publishing false news about a military assassination plot

In a TikTok video, Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq claimed two military officers were plotting to assassinate the President

The court denied his plea and remanded Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq until his next appearance on February 9, 2026

The Adenta Circuit Court has remanded Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq in police custody for allegedly publishing false news with the intention of causing fear and panic.

Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq is a laundry attendant whose TikTok handle is @breakingnewsghana.

The Adenta Circuit Court remands a man over false assassination plot claims against President John Mahama.

He is accused of publishing false news. The 30-year-old man is said to have shared a video, claiming that two military officers were planning to assassinate President John Dramani Mahama.

Hassan Abdul Razzaq posted the TikTok video on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. He mentioned Sergeant Amoh and Sergeant Joseph as the military officers plotting to take the President's life.

The police arrested Hassan Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday, January 21, 2025, a day after he posted the video. He was apprehended at Adjiriganor in the Greater Accra Region.

In his caution statement, Hassan Abdul Razzaq said he made the video, but he did not know the officers whose names he mentioned personally. Hassan Abdul Razzaq added that he had never met the two military officers.

According to him, he chanced upon a post on social media alleging an assassination plot, which made him shoot and share the video.

However, Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq could not show the investigators the source of the alleged post.

The court did not takeAhmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq’s plea and ordered that he remain in custody until his next appearance on February 9, 2026.

The prosecution is being led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo.

