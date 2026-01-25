Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Court Remands Man Making False Assassination Plot Claims Against Mahama
Ghana

Court Remands Man Making False Assassination Plot Claims Against Mahama

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read
  • Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq was remanded for allegedly publishing false news about a military assassination plot
  • In a TikTok video, Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq claimed two military officers were plotting to assassinate the President
  • The court denied his plea and remanded Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq until his next appearance on February 9, 2026

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

The Adenta Circuit Court has remanded Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq in police custody for allegedly publishing false news with the intention of causing fear and panic.

Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq is a laundry attendant whose TikTok handle is @breakingnewsghana.

John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, Adenta Circuit Court, Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq, Adenta Circuit Court, Police custody.
The Adenta Circuit Court remands a man over false assassination plot claims against President John Mahama. Photo credit: @JDMahama
Source: Facebook

He is accused of publishing false news. The 30-year-old man is said to have shared a video, claiming that two military officers were planning to assassinate President John Dramani Mahama.

Hassan Abdul Razzaq posted the TikTok video on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. He mentioned Sergeant Amoh and Sergeant Joseph as the military officers plotting to take the President's life.

Read also

Black Sherif finally responds to claims of owing landlord GH¢229,500 rent

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The police arrested Hassan Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday, January 21, 2025, a day after he posted the video. He was apprehended at Adjiriganor in the Greater Accra Region.

In his caution statement, Hassan Abdul Razzaq said he made the video, but he did not know the officers whose names he mentioned personally. Hassan Abdul Razzaq added that he had never met the two military officers.

According to him, he chanced upon a post on social media alleging an assassination plot, which made him shoot and share the video.

However, Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq could not show the investigators the source of the alleged post.

The court did not takeAhmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq’s plea and ordered that he remain in custody until his next appearance on February 9, 2026.

The prosecution is being led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Tags:
John Dramani Mahama
Hot:
Senior high schools ghana Billy bob thornton Sheena melwani Melissa oneil Dorothy bowles ford