Ebo Noah: Footage of Social Media Personality in Handcuffs at Adenta Circuit Court Emerges
by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
Footage of the moment self-styled prophet Ebo Noah was dragged before the Adenta Circuit Court has emerged on social media.

Ebo Noah arrest, Ebo Noah court, Ebo Noah handcuffs
Ebo Noah arrives at the Adenta Circuit Court after his arrest.
Source: TikTok

On New Year's Eve, reports emerged that viral sensation Ebo Noah had been arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

According to the reports, the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team carried out his arrest, although details of what charges he faced were not immediately available.

Ebo Noah rose to fame after prophesying about a flood occurring on December 25, 2025.

In a series of videos, the Ghanaian prophet, dressed in a jute sack attire and standing before boat-like structures, claimed that God had shown him a vision of the impending destruction.

He claimed to have been tasked to build arks to save people like the Biblical Noah.

Ebo Noah arrives at Adenta Circuit Court

On January 2, 2025, the self-styled prophet was dragged before the Adenta Circuit Court for his first court appearance.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, he was escorted by authorities to the courtroom while in handcuffs.

Ebo Noah was not decked out in his usual biblical style dress, stirring reactions online.

The Instagram video of Ebo Noah at the Adenta Circuit Court is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh

