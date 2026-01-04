Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority, Kafui Danku, has posted her beautiful and young-looking mom for the first time.

The award-winning Ghanaian actress looked elegant in a white ensemble as she spent quality time with her pretty mom.

Kafui Danku and her mom model in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @kafuidanku.

Kafui Danku’s mom slays in a white dress

Ghanaian screen diva Kafui Danku and her stylish mom impressed many with their stunning looks ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The style influencer wore a white long-sleeved dress that flaunted her curves as she posed for the cameras. She styled her look with a gold necklace, expensive silver earrings, and a matching wristwatch.

The actress’s pretty mom stole the spotlight in a white maxi dress and a short, shoulder-length curly hairstyle for their mother-daughter outing.

Kafui Danku and her mom wore stylish sunglasses and carried white designer bags to celebrate the new year in style.

Kafui Danku flaunts her children

Ghanaian fashion influencer Kafui Danku also shared a viral video of her grown-up children, capturing the attention of many online.

Baby Lorde Ivan Pitcher looked all grown up in a colourful ensemble and braids while helping set up their 2025 Christmas tree.

Her younger brother, Titan Pitcher, wore a Black Stars jersey as he joined his mom and sister in the trending video.

Who Is Kafui Danku?

Kafui Danku is a well-known Ghanaian actress and filmmaker who has become a respected leader in the creative arts industry.

She started acting in 2009 and quickly gained popularity for her roles in films like Any Other Monday and I Do. Beyond acting, Kafui is passionate about storytelling and industry growth.

She produces films, writes books, and actively supports creative development in Ghana. She is the co-owner of ABC Pictures Limited, contributing to Ghanaian cinema both creatively and from a business perspective.

In 2025, she was appointed CEO of the National Film Authority, expanding her influence as she works to strengthen and regulate Ghana’s film industry.

She is married, a mother of two, and is often admired for balancing her family life with a thriving career, making her a relatable and inspiring figure on and off screen.

