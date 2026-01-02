Ghanaian gospel star Piesie Esther has flaunted her opulent lifestyle in a lovely New Year video on Instagram

The famous musician was seen dancing and jubilating in a viral video, wishing all her fans a prosperous 2026 full of great opportunities

Some social media users have commented on Piesie Esther's video posted from the musician's lavish mansion with a plush interior

Award-winning Ghanaian female gospel musician Piesie Esther shared a video of her luxurious mansion on Instagram.

The Waye Me Yie hitmaker looked overly excited as she posted her lovely home to showcase the goodness of God in her life.

Piesie Esther flaunts her mansion

Gospel star Piesie Esther has officially joined the shortlist of wealthy musicians in Ghana. In a trending video, the celebrity mother couldn’t hide her joy as she posed in a lavish house with exquisite interior décor.

Piesie Esther’s living room features a uniquely crafted cabinet with glass panels for displaying the many awards she has won since rising to fame. She added a quality leather couch in coffee brown to complement the white ceiling, which is accented with yellow and orange lighting for a spectacular effect.

The fashionista also fitted a 65-inch television set against a white marble wallpaper and placed a cactus plant in front of it.

In the video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, two toy cars were spotted in her living room, confirming rumours that she is a doting celebrity mom. For the shoot, the worship leader wore a silky white long-sleeve shirt and blue pants.

"Happy New Year, my precious family and fans! As we step boldly into 2026, our thanksgiving song is “Nyame Y3”—because God has done it! Let’s enter 2026 with gratitude on our lips and praise in our hearts. The best is truly ahead of us. I love you all ❤️."

The Instagram video of Piesie Esther posing in her plush mansion is below:

Piesie Esther looks angelic in a white gown

Ghanaian songstress Piesie Esther has introduced a new fashion trend for Christians with her latest shoot.

She looked effortlessly chic in a white long-sleeved halter-neck gown with a flowing cape to usher her fans into the new year.

Piesie Esther exuded confidence in an elegant short hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her heavenly look.

"I step into 2026 with faith, not fear. The God who kept me through every season has gone ahead of me. This year is ordered by heaven, sustained by grace, and filled with divine help. What God has spoken concerning my life will surely come to pass. I begin this year anchored in hope, walking in purpose, and trusting fully in Him.

To my precious family and everyone who has walked this journey with me; thank you for your prayers, love, and unwavering support. As we enter this new year together, may the Lord strengthen you, prosper you, and surround you with His peace. May 2026 bring you answered prayers, renewed joy, and testimonies that glorify God. We move forward together, covered by grace and guided by His light."

The Instagram video of Piesie Esther rocking a white gown is below:

Piesie Esther advises Ghanaians against relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Piesie Esther, who counselled Ghanaians who have steady employment and high incomes to stay in Ghana, arguing that moving overseas is pointless when life is already comfortable at home.

She talked about her personal experiences with the difficulties that many Ghanaians encounter abroad. She said she was saddened to see some Ghanaians living in terrible circumstances overseas.

