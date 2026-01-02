Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo and other celebrities inspired many with their pregnancy photos in 2025.

These influencers made fans envious as they posed in elegant ensembles before and after welcoming their bundles of joy.

Bridget Otoo, Hajia Bintu, and Other Celebrities Who Gave Birth in 2025

Bridget Otoo welcomes her first child

Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo, who was recently appointed as a presidential staffer, welcomed her first child in 2025.

Bridget made the official announcement while celebrating her birthday in grand style on December 31, 2025. She looked classy in a white two-piece ensemble and rocked a beautiful hairstyle.

Hajia Bintu welcomes a baby girl

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly known as Hajia Bintu, nearly broke the internet with her gender reveal video.

She looked gorgeous in a stylish dress and an elegant hairstyle for the private baby shower.

The beauty influencer shared that she welcomed a baby girl on October 3, 2025, naming her Vee. She opened up about motherhood, describing the experience as beautiful, humbling, and joy-filled.

Akuapem Poloo welcomes a baby girl

Ghanaian media personality Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, welcomed her second child in 2025.

The award-winning actress flaunted her baby bump at public events while rocking elegant maxi dresses and hijabs.

She announced the arrival of her daughter in March 2025. In viral photos, Akuapem Poloo was spotted with her handsome son and her beautiful mother for a pregnancy photoshoot.

Aba Dope confirms pregnancy rumours

Onua TV presenter Aba Dope responded to pregnancy and childbirth rumours on Instagram on the Ladies Circle on TV3.

The chief executive officer of Food Gist restaurant addressed claims that she couldn’t carry a child due to liposuction in a viral video.

She surprised fans with the news of her new baby in 2025, reminding many that personal milestones don’t always need to be public spectacles.

Medikal and Eazzy welcome a baby boy

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, and his new girlfriend, Mildred Ansong, welcomed a baby boy in October 2025.

The celebrity couple shared adorable pregnancy photos on Instagram that nearly broke the internet. In a new interview, Medikal explained the meaning behind his son’s name, Space Frimpong, during a conversation with Andy Dosty.

He also denied allegations that he was secretly dating the famous songstress while still married to actress Fella Makafui.

MzGee flaunts her baby

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee, welcomed her first child after separating from her longtime partner.

She publicly discussed her struggles with fertility and societal pressures around motherhood. MzGee’s 2025 childbirth was widely celebrated as a message of hope for many women facing similar challenges.

Her decision to share both the pain and the joy resonated deeply with fans and became one of the most inspiring narratives of the year.

Source: YEN.com.gh