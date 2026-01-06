Award-winning Nigerian musician Mr Eazi and his beautiful wife, Temi Otedola, are allegedly expecting their first child together

The celebrity couple walked down the aisle in three different countries in October 2025, the same time Davido and Chioma held their lavish wedding parties in Miami

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful photos of Temi Otedola in a stylish Pucci dress on Instagram

Award-winning Nigerian actress and content creator Temi Otedola has allegedly confirmed the pregnancy rumours on Instagram.

The wife of famous musician Mr Eazi was photographed in a maxi dress for her New Year's photoshoot.

Temi Otedola glows in a Pucci maxi dress for her New Year's photoshoot. Photo credit: @temiotedola.

Temi Otedola rocks maternity-inspired outfit

Global style icon Temi Otedola has opted for a simple, colourful maxi dress instead of her body-flattering designer dresses for her New Year shoot.

The billionaire's daughter looked magnificent in a $4,500 Pucci dress to celebrate the auspicious day with her husband.

Temi Otedola slays in a marble-inspired dress for her wedding photoshoot. Photo credit: @temiotedola.

The Netflix Citation movie cast member and her hairstylist, have once again caught attention with her carefully braided, side-parted cornrow hairstyle, which has become a new trend on Instagram.

Temi Otedola modelled gold strappy high-heeled shoes that matched elegantly with her look. Mr Eazi's gorgeous young wife accessorised her look with gold jewellery while she flaunted her colourful fish-shaped bag.

The Instagram photos of Temi Otedola are below:

Fan alleges Temi Otedola is pregnant

An X platform user with the username boutmoney112 has alleged that Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are expecting their first child together.

The social media user shared a photo of Temi Otedola allegedly flaunting her baby bump in a white and green crop top and a matching short tulle skirt.

In another photo, the popular Nigerian couple allegedly gave style inspiration with their all-black ensemble.

"After eight months of marriage, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are finally expecting a child. She's one month pregnant. Wow, God is truly good. I'm so happy for her."

The X post of Temi Otedola's alleged pregnancy photos is below:

Temi Otedola trends with her wedding outfits

Mr Eazi's pretty wife, Temi Otedola, proved that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication with her choice of designer outfits for the multi-country wedding.

She captured attention globally with her classy ensemble for her civil wedding, which defined her personal style as graceful and effortlessly modern, making her bridal look both memorable and inspiring.

For her main wedding ceremony, Temi chose a custom-made white gown, which has been written in fashion records as one of the best marble-inspired gowns of 2025.

The clean silhouette, paired with delicate detailing, allowed the craftsmanship to shine without overpowering her natural beauty.

The dress felt timeless, striking a balance between classic bridal tradition and contemporary fashion.

The Instagram videos of Temi Otedola's wedding gowns are below:

Femi Otedola buys two houses for Temi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Femi Otedola, a billionaire businessman, who bragged about purchasing two homes for his daughter's nuptials.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi, a Nigerian artist, celebrated their private wedding in three different countries with top African leaders in attendance.

Some social media users congratulated the newlywed couple on their nuptials after the videos surfaced online.

