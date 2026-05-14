Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away on May 11, 2026, at a Lagos hospital at age 40 following a severe battle with cancer

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson shared a heartfelt video on May 13 showing herself and Ekubo on a movie set, captioning it with a broken heart emoji

Netizens flooded the comments section of Yvonne Nelson's tribute post with an outpouring of condolences and fond memories of the late actor

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has stirred sadness after sharing a video mourning the death of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo.

Yvonne Nelson stirs emotions as she reacts to the tragic death of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo on May 11, 2026. Image credit: @ynproductionsgh

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, reports emerged that the popular Nollywood star had passed away, throwing fans and the entire movie fraternity into a state of mourning.

According to Linda Ikeji's blog, Alexx Ekubo died at the age of 40 in a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, May 11, 2026, following a severe battle with cancer.

Yvonne Nelson mourns Alexx Ekubo

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson took to social media to react to Alexx Ekubo’s death for the first time.

The actress shared a video showing herself, Ekubo, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), James Gardiner, and others working together on the set of one of Yvonne Nelson’s movies.

The video showed Ekubo in a good mood and smiling incessantly as he interacted positively with almost everyone on the set.

Yvonne Nelson shared the video via the handle of her production company, YN Productions, and expressed heartbreak over the tragic turn of events.

"Aww ALEXX 😫💔," she captioned the video.

Yvonne Nelson’s video sparked a wave of sorrow among netizens, many of whom took to the comments section to express their heartbreak.

The Instagram post of Yvonne Nelson mourning Alexx Ekubo is below.

Reactions to Yvonne Nelson mourning Alexx Ekubo

, compiled some comments reacting to the video of Yvonne Nelson mourning Alexx Ekubo.

estherohemaa1 said:

"Looks like he was everybody’s person. 😢 Rest easy, champ!"

eclabelle wrote:

"May God strengthen all his friends and family 🙌."

mzre_gina commented:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace 💔💔💔."

Alexx Ekubo's family clarifies death cause

On Wednesday, May 13, Alexx Ekubo's family released a statement to officially confirm his death and to share the true cause of his death.

The statement noted that he passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke. After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer," the statement said.

They also requested privacy and prayers from the public following his tragic passing and said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Below is the Instagram post with Alexx Ekubo's family statement.

Footage of Alexx Ekubo's mansion and cars surfaces on social media after his death, stirring emotional reactions. Image credit: @alexxekubo, InnocentTino/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's cars and mansions surface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo's cars and mansion surfaced on social media after his unexpected death.

A viral video showed the actor's magnificent home, with multiple cars parked on his compound, including two Chevrolet Camaro Convertibles and a Range Rover.

Source: YEN.com.gh