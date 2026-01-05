Ebo Noah's mother pleads for help from Ghanaian leaders following his remand into police custody

The mother of the self-styled prophet and content creator, Ebo Noah, appealed to President John Mahama and other distinguished Ghanaian citizens to help secure the release of her son.

The woman who looked bereft called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, former President Akufo-Addo, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno and actress Nana Ama McBrown to help her secure her son's release.

In a video on X, Ebo Noah's mother confirmed that her son did not behave well. However, they do not have the money needed to follow through with a legal battle. She added that her son was probably carried away by the social media effect, hence his actions.

"This is a great financial burden to us. We do not have the money. My son is not mad. I think he got carried away by social media since that is where he makes some money. As a mother, I am pleading with all distinguished Ghanaians to have mercy on my son. I beg you."

Ebo Noah's mother appealed following his remand into police custody. Ebo Noah was remanded into police custody for two weeks after his appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court on Friday, January 2, 2026.

The court also directed that the Ebo Noah should be sent to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital for a psychiatric assessment before his next hearing. The case hearing was adjourned to Thursday, January 15, 2025.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ebo Noah's mum's plea

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@highschoolsgh said:

"Can’t Ebo Noah get a good lawyer? We all knew he was making content, so why did they arrest him."

@Rise_or_Die02 wrote:

"Ebo Noah should be released ASAP. His actions were clearly for content. It is those who believe that need a psychiatric evaluation."

@Mr_surprizz said:

"When he was making the false claims, where was his mother tchwwwww."

@XActivistJerry wrote:

"Aww, mother's love! the mother of Ebo Noah has issued an urgent appeal to the President, the Asantehene, and other prominent national figures, pleading for clemency for her son following his remand into police custody over his actions."

@GaruSarkCess said:

"This is really sad, sometimes we need to think or remember where we’re coming from when we’re playing or behaving on the streets, hmm."

@mastapee01 wrote:

"I understand her pain as a mother … but you see my mum, she go warn you as you start and once you find yourself in trouble ebi u and your God."

@africanpride said:

"He needs legal representation. That’s all. Innocent until proven guilty."

@_Dhellali wrote:

"Did you call him to order when he started the entire ark thing? Massa, the law is the law."

@bc_yogo said:

"If they pardon him, then they need to pardon Agradaa too. Laws don’t work that way."

@oseiadam75 wrote:

"They have to release the man; he put fear into some of us, but this is not something serious."

Ebo Noah's flood prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah showed videos of himself building multiple structures that appeared to be several arks in Elmina.

The young man, whom many people have accused of being a content creator, claimed to have received a divine message from God to build an ark to save people from the destruction of the world.

Ebo Noah prophesied that a catastrophic flood would destroy the earth on Thursday, December 25, 2025. He indicated that his ark would keep humanity safe from the disaster.

In anticipation, he invited any individual who believed in his prophecy and wished to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

However, on December 24, the self-styled prophet claimed that his prophesied flood would no longer happen, explaining that God had changed his mind and would no longer destroy the world due to his fasting and prayers.

