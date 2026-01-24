Faustina Fosuh, sister of Daddy Lumba, broke down in a trending video as she mourned her son and spoke from deep emotional pain

In the video, she openly cursed the person who is allegedly responsible for her son’s death as family and friends watched her

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions after Faustina Fosuh's video emerged online

Faustina Fosuh, the youngest sister of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has announced the death of her son, which occurred on January 24, 2026.

The grieving mother was seen overwhelmed with sorrow in a trending video as family members and friends visited her home to console her.

Faustina Fosuh: Daddy Lumba’s Sister Curses Person Behind Her Son’s Death in a Trending Video

Source: Instagram

Faustina Fosuh curses person behind son’s death

Faustina Fosuh sparked widespread reactions after a video surfaced online showing her calling on spiritual forces to reveal the cause of her son’s death.

Ernestina Fosuh’s younger sister appeared dressed in black, visibly shaken and speaking from a place of deep pain as she poured out her heartbreak.

In the emotional footage, she invoked spiritual justice and stated that whoever was responsible for her son’s death must confess within 40 days.

The Instagram video of the late Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosuh, cursing the person behind her son's death is below:

Reactions as Faustina Fosuh curses after son's death

Some

naa_anyema3 stated:

"It's sad but funny. It reach ur turn u wants to know what killed ur son but didn't wants to support ur sister to know what killed ur brother. Hmmmmmm."

chefbawa_gh stated:

"In 40 days?? Jokes 😂. It might be your late brother mama."

dollyxcape stated:

"What's going on? Is it about Lumba?."

awuraakosuaberyl stated:

"Siasem. When your sister wanted to know what killed your only brother, you were following money, it reached your turn de3 you want to know."

efe_wangeh_ stated:

"The sister and the other family members should let go ND get close to her😢."

abena_dede01 stated:

"Why was he murdered pls."

ladyhelengee stated:

"Clement Eiiiyy abeg bring us full details about this incident wai."

ammaagyapomaa commented:

"Is Kofi the one who looks and talks like Lumba??😢."

The Instagram video is below:

Faustina Fosuh’s daughter-in-law curses husband’s killer

Faustina Fosuh’s daughter-in-law also moved many Ghanaians to tears after a video of her mourning went viral.

The grieving widow was seen wrapped in a black-and-white cloth, weeping bitterly as she called down curses on the person responsible for her late husband’s death.

The raw and emotional nature of the video touched many viewers, with several social media users expressing sympathy, support, and prayers for the family.

The Instagram video of Faustina Fosuh's daughter-in-law cursing the person behind her husband's killer is below:

Sad scenes at Faustina Fosuh loses her son

Faustina Fosuh appeals for support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Faustina Fosuh caused controversy online after appearing in a widely circulated video appealing to Ghanaians for financial support.

In the video, content creator Nation Blogger encouraged his followers to donate to Faustina, stating that she was deeply distressed following her brother Daddy Lumba’s passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh