On Saturday, January 24, 2026, the second son of the late Daddy Lumba's younger sister passed away in Kumasi, in the early hours of the day

After Faustina Fosu's son died, an old prophecy by Eagle Prophet surfaced, where he was telling what would happen to family members

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the an of God's prophecy

A video which showed a Ghanaian man of God, Eagle Prophet, prophesying about things that would happen after the funeral and burial of Daddy Lumba has surfaced.

The preacher, whose real name is Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, said in a viral interview that danger lay ahead for the Fosuh family if the late legend’s funeral is held amid the ongoing drama over his widowhood.

In the TikTok video, the Eagle Prophet said this was a spiritual matter, and he intended to reach out to Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

He stated that one of Daddy Lumba's biological children would also pass away after the burial and cautioned all who would attend the funeral to be cautious.

"This is a spiritual matter. After they bury Daddy Lumba, one of his children will die, and someone will collapse at the funeral grounds. Those who will attend Daddy Lumba's funeral should be very careful because the spirit of death will follow many of them. There's going to be a lot of accidents. But after the burial, four of his family members will pass away. One of Daddy Lumba's biological children will also pass away. It will either be a child of Akosua Serwaa or Odo Broni."

Eagle Prophet stated that the dispute between the widows has brought many evil spirits around the family and that if his funeral is held before resolving the issues, many people around the family would meet a grisly fate.

Daddy Lumba's nephew passes away

This video surfaced after Daddy Lumba's younger sister, Faustina Fosu, lost her son, Kofi. The second-born of Faustina Fosu reportedly passed away in Kumasi, in the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Faustina Fosu's son died about six months after Daddy Lumba passed away. Her famous brother, Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, and was only buried a little over one month ago, on December 13, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's death caused a massive conflict within his family, particularly among his two surviving wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa, who lived in Germany, was supported by the late singer’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, with their faction insisting she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse.

Odo Broni, the musician’s second wife, received support from the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Faustina Fosu.

After Daddy Lumba’s funeral, which was boycotted by the first faction, Faustina Fosu appeared on social media in a sad state, seeking funds to help her amid her rift with her elder sister, Ernestina.

Reactions to Fosuh Family prophecy

Reactions to Fosuh Family prophecy

Prissyannor said:

"Why the rush mpo on this ayie😜😂🤣osofo protect pplooo🙏."

Phenix wrote:

"Kumchacha always said same ooo hmmm🤔."

Bra Emma said:

"So what do you want them to do?"

adobia65 wrote:

"Back to the sender in Yahweh's name Amen 🔥 🙏 🙌 😔💔😭."

Florence adwoa said:

"Then prevent it from happening..... simple."

Afia Amoah wrote:

"Oh Ghana why don't you pray for them hmmmmmmmm."

Maabena ❤️💗 said:

"Hmmmm God have macy oo."

OVERLORD wrote:

"It’s always negative prophecy,why not positive prophecies."

Give God some Time 😭🙏 said:

"Eiiii one death story be3breeee😳."

