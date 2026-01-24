Daddy Lumba's younger sister, Faustina Fosu, is mourning the tragic loss of her second son in Kumasi

The young man's passing comes a little over a month after Daddy Lumba's funeral, adding to family sorrow

Condolences have poured in online as fans and followers support Faustina Fosu over her loss

Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of the late highlife music legend Daddy Lumba, has reportedly lost one of her sons, Kofi.

Kofi, the second-born of Faustina Fosu, is reported to have passed away in Kumasi, in the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026

The news of the passing of Faustina Fosu's second son was announced by content creator Kamal Mohammed a.k.a. Nation Blogger, who recently organised a fundraising campaign for Faustina Fosu, which yielded about GH₵10,000.

Nation Blogger announces Daddy Lumba's nephew's passing

Speaking during a TikTok live session, Kamal Mohammed indicated that Faustina Fosu called to inform him of the unfortunate passing of her son, adding that she broke down in tears.

"She was crying so much when she called me to inform that her son, had passed on," he said.

The blogger clarified that it was not Miller, but Kofi, the dark-complexioned and taller of her sons. Miller Adu Atakora, the most popular of Daddy Lumba's nephews because of his striking resemblance to his uncle, is the first child of Lumba's younger sister.

Others on the live video sympathised with Faustina Fosu for her loss.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Daddy Lumba's nephew passes months after him

The news of the passing of Faustina Fosu's second son comes as her second significant loss in about six months. Her famous brother, Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, and was only buried a little over one month ago, on December 13.

Lumba's passing sparked a massive conflict within his family, particularly among his two surviving wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa, who lived in Germany, was supported by the late singer’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, with their faction insisting she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse.

Odo Broni, the musician’s second wife, received support from the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Faustina Fosu.

After Daddy Lumba’s funeral, which was boycotted by the first faction, Faustina Fosu appeared on social media in a sad state, seeking funds to help her amid her rift with her elder sister, Ernestina.

The passing of her son, therefore, has been tragic news.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's nephew's passing

The news of the passing of Daddy Lumba's nephew has triggered sad reactions online. Many have taken to the comments section to share their condolences. Below are some of the messages YEN.com.gh compiled.

ьамье✝️🧿💫 said:

"I'm sad for her. Losing a child is not easy. Time to know who loves you and who will support you. RIP🙏"

Larry Hagar said:

"Aww, my condolences to her. Aww, what a world aaw!"

Abena-Serwah said:

"Ooh! Our deepest condolences, the Lord comfort Faustina and the entire family. Let's all remember her in our prayers."

Akosua Serwaah Akoto said:

"Maa Faustina, my condolences. No one wishes to lose a child. May the Lord strengthen her."

Kofimike said:

"I learnt he was the one going to travel with DL when he was going to visit Germany."

