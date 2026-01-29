Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Kpandai By-Election: Apostle Badu's Prophecy Comes to Pass After Supreme Court Ruling, Video Trends
Celebrities

Kpandai By-Election: Apostle Badu's Prophecy Comes to Pass After Supreme Court Ruling, Video Trends

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • Golden Censer Chapel leader, Apostle Steve K. Badu, predicted in December 2025 that there would be no by-election in Kpandai
  • The Supreme Court's decision, which restored the NPP's Matthew Nyindam as the MP, appears to have confirmed his prophecy
  • Following the ruling on January 28, 2026, a video of Badu's prediction, recorded at his 31st Night service, has now resurfaced

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, the Supreme Court quashed the Tamale High Court ruling that annulled the 2024 parliamentary election in Kpandai.

Matthew Nyindam, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, NDC, NPP, Apostle Steve K Badu, Supreme Court, Kpandai by-election, Election Petition
Apostle Steve K. Badu's prediction of no by-election in Kpandai comes to pass after the Supreme Court rules for the NPP's Matthew Nyindam against the NDC's Daniel Wakpal. Photo source: @joynewstv
Source: Facebook

The apex court's decision, by a 4-1 majority, granted the certiorari application filed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Matthew Nyindam, who won and had been sworn in to serve in the ninth parliament.

Read also

Prophecy shift: Top prophet makes U-turn on Bawumia, shares how Ken Agyapong will now win in video

Amadu-Omoro Tanko, Yonny Kulendi, Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, and Henry Kwoffie JJSC reportedly ruled in favour of the application, while Gabriel Scott Pwamang, the presiding judge, dissented.

Per this ruling, the proposed parliamentary by-election in Kpandai will not take place, meaning that the Supreme Court’s verdict effectively upheld Nyindam as the duly elected Member of Parliament (MP).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch a YouTube video of lawyers explaining the Supreme Court ruling:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Matthew Nyindam's Kpandai by-election suit

Nyindam applied to the Supreme Court after the Tamale High Court ordered a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election in the Kpandai Constituency.

He asked the country's apex court to exercise its supervisory jurisdiction to set aside the High Court’s ruling on the grounds of a jurisdictional error.

The certiorari application centred on the single issue of when the Electoral Commission (EC) gazetted the results of the 2024 parliamentary election for Kpandai.

Read also

“We will advise our candidate”: NDC cries after big Supreme Court loss

Under Ghana's electoral laws, an election petition must be filed within 21 days of the gazette notification of results, with the court lacking jurisdiction to consider the petition if it is filed outside of that period.

However, the NDC, which was represented in the election by Daniel Nsala Wakpal, argued that the 2024 parliamentary elections presented a special situation.

Matthew Nyindam, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, NDC, NPP, Apostle Steve K Badu, Supreme Court, Kpandai by-election, Election Petition
The NPP's Matthew Nyindam wins against the NDC's Daniel Nsala Wakpal at the Supreme Court to maintain his seat as Kpandai MP. Photo credit: Matthew Nyindam/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

Apostle Badu predicted favourable ruling for NPP

Following the ruling, it has emerged that Apostle Steve K. Badu, the leader of the Golden Censer Chapel International, might have foreseen the outcome.

The preacher shared a video predicting that there would be no by-election in Kpandai despite annulment of the results by the Tamale High Court and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin's declaration of Nyindam's seat as vacant.

In the video purported to have been recorded during his all-night service on December 31, 2025, which was reshared on Facebook hours after the ruling, Apostle Badu noted that the by-election was not going to happen because it would bring chaos to the place.

Read also

Supreme Court overturns Tamale High Court ruling on Kpandai parliament election

According to him, he had had a vision that if the by-election were held, Kpandai would have a security crisis just like Bawku in the Upper East Region.

"The Kpandai by-election will be stopped, and the MP will remain because if we don't pray, a second Bawku will emerge in Kpandai.
"I pray that the Lord will touch the ruling party to let it go. So whatever thing we are experiencing in Bawku won't go to that side. It would become a fight that will never cease," he said.

Watch the Facebook video of Apostle Steve Badu's prophecy about the Kpandai by-election below:

NDC reacts to Supreme Court's Kpandai ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC had been left reeling after the Supreme Court restored the Kpandai seat to the NPP.

Reacting to the judgment, Majority Chief Whip Nelson Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor said the party was pained by the outcome.

The ruling party member reportedly hinted that the NDC's legal team might seek a review of the court's decision in the legal case.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Tags:
National Democratic Congress - NDCNPP - New Patriotic Party
Hot:
Chrisean rock Debby clarke Richest man Ghana fire service Rebecca soteros