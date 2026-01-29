Golden Censer Chapel leader, Apostle Steve K. Badu, predicted in December 2025 that there would be no by-election in Kpandai

The Supreme Court ' s decision, which restored the NPP's Matthew Nyindam as the MP, appears to have confirmed his prophecy

Following the ruling on January 28, 2026, a video of Badu's prediction, recorded at his 31st Night service, has now resurfaced

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, the Supreme Court quashed the Tamale High Court ruling that annulled the 2024 parliamentary election in Kpandai.

The apex court's decision, by a 4-1 majority, granted the certiorari application filed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Matthew Nyindam, who won and had been sworn in to serve in the ninth parliament.

Amadu-Omoro Tanko, Yonny Kulendi, Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, and Henry Kwoffie JJSC reportedly ruled in favour of the application, while Gabriel Scott Pwamang, the presiding judge, dissented.

Per this ruling, the proposed parliamentary by-election in Kpandai will not take place, meaning that the Supreme Court’s verdict effectively upheld Nyindam as the duly elected Member of Parliament (MP).

Matthew Nyindam's Kpandai by-election suit

Nyindam applied to the Supreme Court after the Tamale High Court ordered a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election in the Kpandai Constituency.

He asked the country's apex court to exercise its supervisory jurisdiction to set aside the High Court’s ruling on the grounds of a jurisdictional error.

The certiorari application centred on the single issue of when the Electoral Commission (EC) gazetted the results of the 2024 parliamentary election for Kpandai.

Under Ghana's electoral laws, an election petition must be filed within 21 days of the gazette notification of results, with the court lacking jurisdiction to consider the petition if it is filed outside of that period.

However, the NDC, which was represented in the election by Daniel Nsala Wakpal, argued that the 2024 parliamentary elections presented a special situation.

Apostle Badu predicted favourable ruling for NPP

Following the ruling, it has emerged that Apostle Steve K. Badu, the leader of the Golden Censer Chapel International, might have foreseen the outcome.

The preacher shared a video predicting that there would be no by-election in Kpandai despite annulment of the results by the Tamale High Court and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin's declaration of Nyindam's seat as vacant.

In the video purported to have been recorded during his all-night service on December 31, 2025, which was reshared on Facebook hours after the ruling, Apostle Badu noted that the by-election was not going to happen because it would bring chaos to the place.

According to him, he had had a vision that if the by-election were held, Kpandai would have a security crisis just like Bawku in the Upper East Region.

"The Kpandai by-election will be stopped, and the MP will remain because if we don't pray, a second Bawku will emerge in Kpandai.

"I pray that the Lord will touch the ruling party to let it go. So whatever thing we are experiencing in Bawku won't go to that side. It would become a fight that will never cease," he said.

NDC reacts to Supreme Court's Kpandai ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC had been left reeling after the Supreme Court restored the Kpandai seat to the NPP.

Reacting to the judgment, Majority Chief Whip Nelson Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor said the party was pained by the outcome.

The ruling party member reportedly hinted that the NDC's legal team might seek a review of the court's decision in the legal case.

