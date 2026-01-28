Apostle Elijah Kofi King has rescinded his prophecy to declare Ken Agyapong the likely winner of the NPP primaries

Apostle King, who had earlier prophesied victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, indicated there had been changes in the spiritual realm

However, he noted that Ken Agyapong had to apologise for his 'attack on the Christian church' in the past

Apostle Elijah Kofi King, the Head Pastor of the Fire Nation Arena Ministries, has shared unpleasant news with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu and his supporters.

Apostle Elijah Kofi King rescinds his prophecy of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia winning the 2026 NPP primaries for a Ken Agyapong victory. Photo source: @mbawumia, @realkenagaypong, @apostleking

In a new video, Apostle indicated that Dr Bawumia would fail in his bid to become the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer in the 2028 presidential elections.

Bawumia, Vice President to Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025 and the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, which he lost to John Mahama, is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections.

He faces opposition from former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong.

Kwabena Agyapong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and Kennedy Agyapong, at the signing of NPP's peace pact on January 22, 2026. Photo source: @drnapo

Ahead of the NPP's presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Bawumia is highly tipped to win, with Global InfoAnalytics and other pollsters predicting his victory. Also, many prophets, including Nigel Gaisie, have prophesied a convincing win for the former vice president.

Apostle King was initially one of the many prophets who foresaw a Bawumia victory in the January 31 polls.

Apostle King's U-turn for Ken Agyapong over Bawumia

However, during his church service on Sunday, January 25, 2026, Apostle King noted that there had been some changes to his initial prophecy of a Bawumia win.

According to him, Ken Agyapong was going to win the NPP primary because there had been a spiritual change in his favour.

"In six days, we have an election for the NPP. I prophesied that Bawumia would win. [But] today, there is a change in the realms of the spirit," he said.

Apostle Elijah Kofi King makes a U-turn on his prophecy that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the 2026 NPP primaries on January 31. Photo source: Apostle Elijah Kofi King

Apostle King further noted that even though he did not like the former Assin Central MP for his crusade against Christianity, the changes favour him.

"Because this man [Ken Agyapong] fought the church without evidence, I refuse to prophesy for him, but there is a change to what I previously mentioned. Today, as we are speaking now, if they are to go into that ballot, it wasn't Bawumia anymore."

He added that Ken Agyapong must apologise to the church if he wanted the will of heaven to be done with much trouble.

"Something has changed, and until there is an official apology to the church in Ghana, it would be very difficult for heaven to respond to that man for disgracing the church of Jesus Christ...I refuse to use my mouth to prophesy for him, and if God can do something about it, let Him do something about it. But what I will say is that let the will of heaven be done."

