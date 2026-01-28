The Supreme Court restored the Kpandai seat to the New Patriotic Party after an appeal to the judgment on an election petition

The National Democratic Congress expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's final decision on the matter

The victor in the 2024 election, Mattnew Nyindam, celebrated his victory as an affirmation of the desires of his constituents

The National Democratic Congress is reeling after the Supreme Court restored the Kpandai seat to the New Patriotic Party after a drawn out eleciton petition

Reacting to the judgment at the Supreme Court, Majority Chief Whip and NDC member Nelson Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor said the party was grieved by the outcome.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor says the NDC is aggrieved by the Supreme Court decsion on the Kpandai seat. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that the NDC's legal team may seek a review of the Supreme Court's decision, according to Dafeamekpor.

“As a party, we are grieved by this decision, and therefore, we will advise our candidate on the matter regarding the next step to take."

The disputed Member of Parliament for the Kpandai Constituency, Mattnew Nyindam, expressed satisfaction following the Supreme Court’s decision

He held that the will of his constituency had prevailed in the matter.

“I want to thank the Almighty God for what he’s done in my life, and to also thank my lawyers and the Supreme Court judges for the ruling. It is clear that the NDC wanted to change the will of the people of Kpandai, but the Supreme Court has affirmed the will of the people, and I am most grateful.”

What did the Supreme Court decide?

With a 4 - 1 majority, the Supreme Court held that the Tamale High Court made a mistake when it annulled the 2024 parliamentary election result.

Nyindam had run to the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court ruling on grounds of jurisdictional error.

The apex court ruled that the High Court erred in its interpretation and application of the law governing parliamentary election petitions.

It is yet to publish its full judgment.

Nyindam favoured to win potential re-run

YEN.com.gh reported that early polls on the Kpandai election rerun showed a tight race between the NPP and NDC candidates.

An initial survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics indicated that Nyindam led the poll by four points over his main contender.

Source: YEN.com.gh