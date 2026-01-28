Supreme Court Overturns Tamale High Court Ruling on Kpandai Parliament Election
The Supreme Court has quashed the Tamale High Court ruling that annulled the 2024 parliamentary election won by the New Patriotic Party's Matthew Nyindam.
This comes after the apex court, by a 4–1 majority decision, granted the certiorari application filed by Matthew Nyindam.
Amadu-Omoro Tanko, Yonny Kulendi, Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, and Henry Kwoffie JJSC reportedly ruled in favour of the application, while Gabriel Scott Pwamang, the presiding judge, dissented.
Per this ruling, the proposed parliamentary election rerun in Kpandai will not take place, meaning that the Supreme Court’s verdict effectively upholds the election of the Matthew Nyindam as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Kpandai.
Source: YEN.com.gh
