The Supreme Court has quashed the Tamale High Court ruling that annulled the 2024 parliamentary election won by the New Patriotic Party's Matthew Nyindam.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

This comes after the apex court, by a 4–1 majority decision, granted the certiorari application filed by Matthew Nyindam.

Supreme Court overturns the Tamale High Court ruling on the Kpandai parliament election. Photo credit: Matthew Nyindam/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Amadu-Omoro Tanko, Yonny Kulendi, Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, and Henry Kwoffie JJSC reportedly ruled in favour of the application, while Gabriel Scott Pwamang, the presiding judge, dissented.

Per this ruling, the proposed parliamentary election rerun in Kpandai will not take place, meaning that the Supreme Court’s verdict effectively upholds the election of the Matthew Nyindam as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Kpandai.

Read the Facebook post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh