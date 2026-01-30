Ghanaian artist Showboy explained that reports of his arrest and alleged escape from CID officers on January 30 were inaccurate, insisting he was never taken into custody

He said officers stormed his home while asleep and accused him of publishing false news, not blackmail or extortion, but could not specify the offence when questioned by his lawyer

The controversial artist added that he eventually left the police officers at his home, during which they allegedly seized one of his vehicles and assaulted two of his associates

Ghanaian artist and social media personality, Showboy, has finally explained what happened between him and the Ghana Police Service officers at his residence.

Reports went viral on January 30, 2026, that officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service had arrested the ex-convict.

Videos on social media showed a chaotic scene as Showboy heatedly argued with officers who wanted to arrest him.

He accused them of vandalising his home and refused to go with them if they did not present a warrant.

Reports later emerged that Showboy had escaped from custody after the CID officers returned to their base without the combative musician in custody.

Below is a Twitter video of Showboy arguing with police officers at his home.

Showboy explains confrontation with police

In a post shared to Twitter in the aftermath of the reports of escaping from custody, Showboy denied running away from police officers.

He said he was never arrested because the officers could not produce a warrant confirming that a judge had signed off on his detainment.

Showboy also denied reports that he was wanted for alleged blackmail and extortion, but said the charge presented to him was publication of false news.

"It is never true that they came to arrest me for blackmail. Seven police people came to arrest me for “publication of false news”. My lawyer asked them what is the news I published that is false, they weren’t able to tell him. I told them to go and tell a judge so that if the judge believes what they are saying the judge will give them a warrant … no warrant no arrest," he fumed.

Showboy also wrote a lengthy piece explaining everything, indicating that he was asleep when officers barged into his home.

He said as a law-abiding citizen, he insisted on his right not to be detained without a warrant, so he was allowed to leave to buy some breakfast.

Showboy said the officers proceeded to seize one of his cars, and when his associates protested, they were assaulted and arrested.

The Twitter posts shared by Showboy explaining the incident are below.

According to reports, officers visited his home after a complaint by Ghanaian businessman and music executive, Davido GH.

