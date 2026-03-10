Ghanaian Pastor, Justice Adjei, said he foresaw a troubling event involving someone in Ghana’s parliament losing his seat

In a viral TikTok video, the pastor urged prayers for ministers and Members of Parliament

His prophecy has stirred mixed reactions online as many try to interpret what it could mean for Ghana

A Ghanaian pastor known as Justice Adjei has sparked an online conversation after sharing a worrying prophecy about events he believes could soon occur in Ghana.

In a video currently trending on TikTok, the pastor spoke to his followers during a church session and claimed he had seen something troubling concerning the country’s parliament.

The clip, which has circulated widely on social media, captured him urging prayers for national leaders.

Justice Adjei's prophecy about Ghana's parliament

According to Pastor Justice, the vision he received pointed to a situation involving someone in parliament losing his seat, which he suggested could trigger major national attention.

“Something is going to happen. It will be scary in Ghana,” he told his followers in the video.

The pastor continued by explaining that what he saw was connected to Ghana's parliament, adding that the development would become big news in the country.

While he did not mention any specific politician or timeline, he urged people to take the message seriously and pray for the nation’s leaders.

“I am seeing somebody in the parliament who has lost his seat. There is big news hitting Ghana. That is a prophecy,” he said.

Justice Adjei vowed for prayers for parliament

Pastor Adjei further added that he was praying for ministers and Members of Parliament, stressing the need for spiritual protection and guidance for those leading the country.

The reason behind the loss of the seat was not clarified.

“I am praying for all the ministers and the MPs,” he said during the sermon.

The video has since attracted mixed reactions online.

In the video, he captioned it "Save the date" using 08/03/26 as the date.

Watch the TikTok video below:

While some viewers said prophetic messages like this should encourage prayer and reflection, others questioned the meaning behind the statement and called for clarity on what exactly the pastor was referring to.

In Ghana, prophetic declarations from religious leaders often gain traction on social media, especially when they touch on politics or national events.

Such prophecies frequently generate debates among the public, with supporters viewing them as spiritual warnings and critics treating them with scepticism.

For now, Pastor Justice Adjei has not provided further explanation about the prophecy or the individual he believes could be affected in parliament.

As the video continues to spread across TikTok and other platforms, many people remain curious about what exactly the pastor meant and whether any real political development will eventually align with his prediction.

